South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Dominates Merrimack 108-64

By Sean Stires
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oGnP_0jeMSMNK00

The Fighting Irish used the third career triple-double from Olivia Miles and double figures from seven players to roll to victory in their final pre-finals game

There were not a lot of questions to be answered for Notre Dame entering Saturday’s matchup against an overmatched Merrimack team, but the one question is how would the No. 5 Irish respond less than a week after knocking off then No. 3 UConn?

The answer: A resounding 108-44 victory over a Merrimack team (1-8) that is in its first season transitioning to Division I, as Olivia Miles led seven Irish players in double figures, while posting her third career triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 10-0 early lead and never looked back. Irish were just 3 for 12 to start the game from the field, but closed the first quarter by hitting their last four shots to go on a 15-2 run over the last 4:36. Notre Dame was 13 of 14 at the free throw line in the quarter, with Lauren Ebo setting the tone by going 6 for 6 at the line for all six of his first quarter points.

Ebo finished with a game-high 17 points and 9 for 9 at the foul line. She helped the Fighting Irish shoot 34 of their 38 free throw attempts, only dropped below 90% for the game when walk-on Trinity Cha hit one of her two free throws with 38.7 seconds to play for the final points of the game. Cha was one of 11 Notre Dame players to score in the contest.

The 34 free throws made is the most for any ACC team this season. Notre Dame was already the only team in the ACC to connect on 30 in a game after making 30 against California on Nov. 12.

The Irish had seven players finish in double digits in a game for the first time since 2012. KK Bransford hit a free throw with 4:21 to play to make her the seventh and final Irish player in double figures, ending her day with 10 points.

The other four players in double figures for Notre Dame: Dara Mabrey (14) thanks to four 3-pointers, Sonia Citron (13) went 6 for 10 from the field, Maddy Westbeld (12) scored in double figures and blocked three shots for the second straight game, and Nat Marshall (13) was 5 for 5 at the foul line.

Notre Dame dominated 58-12 in the paint, while the Irish bench outscored the Warriors 47-7.

