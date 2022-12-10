ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check! Claims Made In Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary Called Into Question

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
The whole truth and nothing but the truth? Following the premiere of the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's bombshell Netflix docuseries, several of their claims have been called into question after fact checkers did some digging into the couple's past interviews.

The first story being disputed is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recollection of how they met. The series claims they first met via Instagram when Harry was intrigued after seeing a dog ears filter Snapchat video of Meghan that had been shared by a mutual friend of theirs. They eventually exchanged phone numbers and were "constantly in touch" prior to planning their first date.

KING CHARLES WANTS TO 'STAY OUT' OF PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S DRAMA, HE 'HATES CONFRONTATION': ROYAL EXPERT

However, in a 2017 sit-down with BBC, Harry said their meeting was "a blind date for sure" with Meghan echoing him, "Yes, it was definitely a set up. It was a blind date."

Another argued claim occurred in the third episode of the tell-all series, when it was suggested that Buckingham Palace is full of racist painting and statues that "glorify slavery."

"If you go into a palace or a stately home or anywhere that represents tradition you are likely to be faced with racist imagery," historian Afua Hirsch explained.

However, while photographs of the palace are put on display, none of the images of the royal residence include any of the paintings or sculptures being discussed. The art pieces that are shown are pictured as close ups, making it unclear where they are located, sparking discussions of whether they simply couldn't obtain other photos of said imagery or if those specific pieces were ever in the palace in the first place.

Fans and social media sleuths weren't the only ones who took issue with the long-awaited documentary. As OK! previously reported, Meghan's estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. , called the first half of the docuseries "disturbing" and "so far off on so many different levels."

PRINCE WILLIAM & WIFE KATE MIDDLETON ARE ALL SMILES AFTER PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S BOMBSHELL NETFLIX TRAILER

"Saying that she doesn’t have a family and she doesn’t have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now, that’s just ridiculous ," he said during a recent appearance on Talk TV.

Thomas Jr. also claimed to be working with a production team on his own documentary telling their family's "side" of the story and shedding "a lot of light that needs to be shed."

"I think the general public in the U.K. and America knows that now the Markles aren’t bad people, we’re just like a normal family like everybody else," he continued. "We do exist, and when one person tells lies, this is what happens — you end up looking ridiculous."

