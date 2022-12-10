ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities

The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening

Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building

After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pepper Palace now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos

A previous Pepper Palace location in the San Marcos Premium Outlets closed in 2020. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Pepper Palace opened Oct. 3 at the Tanger Outlets, 4015 S. I-35, Ste. 322, San Marcos. The shop specializes in hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs and more. Shoppers can browse the selection by pepper, such as chipotle, jalapeno, habanero, ghost and more. Pepper Palace also sells pickled food, jerky and drink mixes.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Kirk Watson wins Austin's mayoral runoff election

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters have chosen Kirk Watson as their next mayor, in a tight race decided by a few hundred votes. In November, neither Watson nor State Rep. Celia Israel received more than 50% of the vote in the race for Austin mayor, forcing a Dec. 13 runoff.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Massive mixed-use development on South Congress gets go-ahead from ZAP

The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for a 43-acre property at 7900 S. Congress Ave. to make way for a huge mixed-use development. The project includes 1,218 multifamily units – at least 5 percent of them affordable – across several buildings, 210,000 square feet of offices, and 136,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The developer also plans to build and maintain a 13.5-acre park, which will include an extension of South Boggy Creek Trail.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin

This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
AUSTIN, TX

