Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities
The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening
Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to discuss 183 North system at upcoming meeting
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority oversees the183 North mobility project and construction along Hwy. 183 between MoPac Expressway and SH 45. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The 9-mile stretch of 183 North undergoing construction between MoPac and SH 45 will will have a toll system in place for the north and...
1st multi-level H-E-B coming to west Austin
The same firm, Lake Flato Architects, that designed H-E-B's Mueller location also worked on this one. Renderings of the new store are on H-E-B's website.
Why does this part of Cedar Park see more mental health calls?
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
Cajun Claws to serve Louisiana-style seafood in Northwest Austin
Renovations are underway at Cajun Claws, a more than 5,000-square-foot Louisiana-style restaurant next to the FedEx Office Print and Ship Center in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Cajun Claws, a restaurant serving Louisiana-style cuisine, is expected to open in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center at the intersection...
3,500-home Thomas Ranch development planned for Lake Travis
Thomas Ranch will have a "downtown district" that will include retail, dining, community office and civic spaces alongside more than 40 miles of hike and bike trails, per the release.
Here are 32 organizations seeking volunteers in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown area
At Ride On Center for Kids, volunteers can assist riders or take care of horses. (Courtesy Ride On Center for Kids) For those looking to lend a helping hand in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, there are several nonprofits that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. HELP THE COMMUNITY. 1....
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls hosts hundreds of holiday events
Marble Falls is getting in the holiday spirit with 2 million lights and 200 events. Mayor Richard Westerman joins us with a look at the festivities.
dailytrib.com
Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building
After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
kut.org
The race to be Austin’s next mayor is about housing. Here’s where the candidates stand.
On a recent Sunday afternoon, Austin mayoral candidate Celia Israel went door to door in North Austin trying to get out the vote. Every person at the door wanted to talk about housing. One woman said she had already voted, but for Israel’s opponent, Kirk Watson. “You’re too lenient on...
fox7austin.com
Austin elects new mayor, three city council members
Kirk Watson was elected Austin mayor in a tight race with Celia Israel. In the City Council races, Jose Velasquez won District 3, Ryan Alter won District 5, and Zo Qadri won District 9.
kut.org
Nearly 300 people died on Austin's streets last year. That's a record.
Two-hundred-ninety-six people experiencing homelessness died on Austin’s streets over the last year. Each one was remembered — even if they didn’t have names — with a single chime from a crystal vase Sunday morning on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The nonprofit House the Homeless...
Police recover food trailer stolen from north Austin restaurant
Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Blvd., said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.
Pepper Palace now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos
A previous Pepper Palace location in the San Marcos Premium Outlets closed in 2020. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Pepper Palace opened Oct. 3 at the Tanger Outlets, 4015 S. I-35, Ste. 322, San Marcos. The shop specializes in hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs and more. Shoppers can browse the selection by pepper, such as chipotle, jalapeno, habanero, ghost and more. Pepper Palace also sells pickled food, jerky and drink mixes.
KVUE
Kirk Watson wins Austin's mayoral runoff election
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters have chosen Kirk Watson as their next mayor, in a tight race decided by a few hundred votes. In November, neither Watson nor State Rep. Celia Israel received more than 50% of the vote in the race for Austin mayor, forcing a Dec. 13 runoff.
Massive mixed-use development on South Congress gets go-ahead from ZAP
The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for a 43-acre property at 7900 S. Congress Ave. to make way for a huge mixed-use development. The project includes 1,218 multifamily units – at least 5 percent of them affordable – across several buildings, 210,000 square feet of offices, and 136,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The developer also plans to build and maintain a 13.5-acre park, which will include an extension of South Boggy Creek Trail.
Eater
New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin
This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
Pro-law enforcement funding Democrat wins Austin mayoral race, despite city's previous effort to defund police
Pro-police funding Democrat Kirk Watson won the mayoral runoff election in Austin, Texas, despite the city pushing to cut off law enforcement spending.
