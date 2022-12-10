Read full article on original website
Yarde On Beterbiev Showdown: "This Time, The Opportunity Has Come And It Feels Right”
While lauded for his bravery and willingness to go into the lion's den, Anthony Yarde was fully aware that traveling to Russia in 2019 to take on Sergey Kovalev was essentially a suicide mission. Pegged as a significant underdog on the night, Yarde’s physical gifts and attributes did little to...
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Shinard Bunch Secures Hard-Fought Decision Win Over Hank Lundy
Welterweight Shinard Bunch overcame a knockdown to win a hard-fought unanimous decision over former world title challenger Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy Friday night at the Newtown Athletic Club (aka “The NAC”) in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania. Scores were 95-93, 97-91, and 98-90 for Bunch, who improved to 20-1-1...
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Shakur Stevenson Still In Search Of Foe For WBC Eliminator; Shuichiro Yoshino Next In Line
Shakur Stevenson is rapidly approaching the midway point of the WBC rankings in search of his next opponent. The unbeaten former two-division titlist is now on his fourth targeted opponent for a WBC lightweight final elimination bout eyed for the first quarter of 2023. Efforts to secure a fight with top-rated lightweight Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs), unbeaten contender William Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former lineal and unified champion George Kambosos Jr. each ended in declined offers for a variety of reasons.
Photos: Adrien Broner, Ivan Redkach - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. (photos by Tom Hogan) The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February....
Fernando 'Puma' Martinez-Jade Bornea Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Jade Bornea has spent literally all year waiting for a title shot to come to fruition. That day will finally arrive in early 2023 for the unbeaten junior bantamweight contender. The IBF has ordered a mandatory title fight between Argentina’s Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez and Philippines’ Bornea. The two sides have...
Butler: Chance To Unify Against Inoue Was The Fight I Wanted Before Anything Else
Paul Butler was ready to race straight to the top the moment he was able to secure even the slightest amount of leverage. For the two-time bantamweight titlist, it came in the immediate aftermath of Naoya Inoue’s repeat win over Nonito Donaire in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF unification clash this past June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20KOs) was emphatic in his desire to remain at bantamweight just long enough for a shot at becoming his nation’s first-ever undisputed champion.
Naoya Inoue-Paul Butler: Stats & Stakes
The answer to the trivia question is Enrique Pinder. That’s the name of the last man recognized, by way of holding all available recognized sanctioning body titles, as undisputed bantamweight champion of the world. In July 1972, the Panamanian Pinder won a fifteen-round decision over Rafael Herrera for the WBA and WBC belts. The WBC stripped Pinder and Pinder lost the WBA title to Romeo Anaya in January 1973.
Josh Taylor: Teofimo Lopez Beat a Small Injured Loma, I'd Take Him To Bits!
WBO junior welterweight Josh Taylor has fired shots at his rival Teofimo Lopez. Taylor, who at one time had every world title at 140-pounds, is getting ready to make a rematch defense against Jack Catterall in early 2023. When Lopez was the unified champion at lightweight, there were plenty of...
Kim Clavel Vows To Topple Nery, Become Unified Champion in Laval
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the world light flyweight unification between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered...
Michel Rivera on Gervonta: “Once I Take Care of Frank Martin, Everything Will Fall into Place”
On December 17th, Michel Rivera (24-0) will have the biggest fight of his young career when he faces fellow unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin (16-0) in a Showtime main event. The bout will headline a Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The showdown will be the...
Frank Martin: However Rivera Fight Goes, People Should Respect Us For Fighting Right Now
For Frank Martin, there was no time like the present to prove he is one of the most formidable lightweights in boxing. The undefeated southpaw could’ve chosen a less imposing opponent than Michel Rivera for his next fight and attempted to patiently position himself for a title shot in the 135-pound division. The 27-year-old Martin announced after his last fight, though, that he would face whichever lightweight was willing to step in the ring with him, and he obviously meant it.
Vito Mielnicki Jr. To Fight Omar Rosales On Davis-Garcia Undercard 1/7 In Washington, D.C.
Vito Mielnicki Jr. will remain active on another high-profile show next month. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will oppose Omar Rosales on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 in Washington, D.C. The 10-round bout between Mielnicki (13-1, 8 KOs) and Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KOs) is expected to be streamed on Showtime’s YouTube channel just before the start of the pay-per-view portion of the Davis-Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Joe Joyce Plans To Fight in March, Then Wants Fury or Usyk Showdown
WBO interim-heavyweight champion Joe Joyce is hoping to secure a fight either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in the summer of 2023. Joyce is the mandatory challenger to Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO world titles. Fury is the WBC world champion. If all goes as planned, Fury...
Beterbiev on Usyk: ‘Very Happy If This Fight Happens In the Professionals’
Artur Beterbiev apparently is open to the idea of rekindling his rivalry with Oleksandr Usyk. Beterbiev, the IBF, WBO, and WBC 175-pound champion from Russia, fought Ukraine’s Usyk a few times in the amateur ranks. According to Boxrec, Beterbiev won once, in 2007, and lost the other two times, in 2011 and 2012, the last being the men’s heavyweight quarter finals of the 2012 London Olympics. Usyk, the current WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, would go on to win gold.
David Haye Confident His 'Prime' Version Would Have Beaten Oleksandr Usyk
Former two division world champion David Haye believes that a prime version of himself would have handled a pound-for-pound boxer like Oleksandr Usyk. Haye was a unified champion at cruiserweight and later moved up to heavyweight and captured the WBA crown from the largest champion in the history of the weight class - the seven-foot Nikolai Valuev.
Arum on Beterbiev-Bivol: I’m Not Going To Let Any Network Problems Stop a Fight That Should Be Made
Bob Arum has taken a more diplomatic approach to one of the most intriguing, but politically snakebitten, fights in boxing. Earlier this year, Arum made some prickly comments in regards to making a light heavyweight undisputed championship between his charge, WBO, WBC, IBF champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA titlist and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, who is promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom.
David Benavidez Extends Promotional Pact With Sampson Boxing
Sampson Lewkowicz has revealed that Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Boxing. “I’m very happy to be able to continue this journey with ‘El Bandera Roja,’” said Lewkowicz. “David is in line for...
