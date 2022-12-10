For Frank Martin, there was no time like the present to prove he is one of the most formidable lightweights in boxing. The undefeated southpaw could’ve chosen a less imposing opponent than Michel Rivera for his next fight and attempted to patiently position himself for a title shot in the 135-pound division. The 27-year-old Martin announced after his last fight, though, that he would face whichever lightweight was willing to step in the ring with him, and he obviously meant it.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO