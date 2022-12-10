Read full article on original website
EKU falls in final minute at NKU, 64-61
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s Tayshawn Comer answered a 3-pointer with one of his own to tie the game with a minute left, but Northern Kentucky University scored the final three points to pull out a 64-61 win on Wednesday at Truist Arena. A’lahn Sumler hit his...
After career-high 35 points, EKU’s Moreno WKYT Athlete of the Week
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The EKU men’s basketball team beat Boyce College on Saturday by 59 points, led by junior forward Michael Moreno, who had a career-high 35 points. He led all scorers in the win. “My teammates were finding me. I hit the first couple and it felt...
Former UK Football players remember Coach Mike Leach
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a day of reflection and remembrance in the sports world after legendary coach Mike Leach passed away from complications with a heart condition. Dr. John Gurley works for UK Healthcare as the Director of the Structural Heart Program. He remembers Leach’s time with...
Jay Boulware named Kentucky running backs coach, special teams coordinator
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has announced the hiring of Jay Boulware (pronounced BOWL-wear) as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator. “I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” Stoops said. “I’ve known Jay from his time with my...
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mays’...
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through central and southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have Covid, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
Two sentenced for 2009 murder of Lexington bar owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been sentenced for the 2009 murder of a Lexington bar owner. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty in the death of charlie sowers. Sowers, a 71-year-old Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May 2009. Rachel Martin...
Two Ukrainian best friends find home in Nicholasville after fleeing war
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Two dear friends are in Nicholasville after escaping their country and leaving their lives behind. Lidiia and Margarita have been friends for decades. Their friendship was formed over activism to save others. Now, they are seeking refuge as their homeland is attacked. These two brave women...
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather will lead to change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next couple of days will remain on the quiet side. By the middle of the week, showers will fill our skies. Don’t let the calm start to the week fool you, it will become a lot more action-packed by the middle and end of it. You’ll find daytime highs running all around normal for the beginning of the week. That means some will see highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s to get things off and rolling.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One woman has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive. Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home. The Fayette County Coroner says 21-year-old Makenzie Harlin...
Good Question: When do parents need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are any of your kids planning to attend a magnet school in Lexington? Then you may want to listen to today’s Good Question. Mandy asks, when do we need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?. Fayette County Public Schools has dozens of magnet...
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Talk about a wet day, we have it going on out there today as rounds of heavy rain roll across the state. This is ahead of a flip to a more normal wintertime setup for the end of the week and weekend, with a MUCH bigger flip coming Christmas week.
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
