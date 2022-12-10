ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta, CA

Comments / 0

Related
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
KSBW.com

What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?

A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Announce Evaluation Underway For World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California

December 13, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) have successfully tranquilized the mountain lion known as P-22 and transported him to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation. After an initial assessment by qualified veterinarians, the lion was deemed to be in stable condition and is undergoing additional veterinary evaluation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Dec. 12

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend

From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
Outsider.com

California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow

An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Major storm system bringing snow, rain to West Coast

(NewsNation) — A strengthening storm system will bring heavy mountain snow and coastal rain to the West Coast this weekend. The storm over the Pacific, according to AccuWeather, will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection in the coming week. “An impressive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe

Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy