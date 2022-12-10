Read full article on original website
activenorcal.com
Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park
With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
Storm Watch: Rain and snow taper off in time for a mostly dry commute Monday morning
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m. The region could see 1-2 inches of additional snow in the Sierra come Monday above 4,500 feet.
More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning. The post More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Photos, videos show effects of massive winter storm in California’s Sierra Nevada
Images show the effects of a massive winter storm on Northern California's Sierra Nevada region.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
KSBW.com
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
goldrushcam.com
California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Announce Evaluation Underway For World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California
December 13, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) have successfully tranquilized the mountain lion known as P-22 and transported him to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation. After an initial assessment by qualified veterinarians, the lion was deemed to be in stable condition and is undergoing additional veterinary evaluation.
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from Northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Dec. 12
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Strong storm forces road closures in the Sierra and knocks down powerlines in the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and other extreme weather conditions have downed power lines, forced road closures and caused a “no travel” advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada. Caltrans District 3 announced at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday that SR-89 will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to increased heavy snowfall between Emerald […]
All Of SoCal Is Now In A (Worse) Drought Emergency
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says more mandatory restrictions are in the forecast.
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow
An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
NH hiker falls to death off mountain cliff while taking photos with his wife, authorities say
Rescuers in New Hampshire recovered the body of a hiker who died after he fell 300 hundred feet off a cliff on Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch on Saturday morning.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages & heavy winds in Bay Area
Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow.
newsnationnow.com
Major storm system bringing snow, rain to West Coast
(NewsNation) — A strengthening storm system will bring heavy mountain snow and coastal rain to the West Coast this weekend. The storm over the Pacific, according to AccuWeather, will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection in the coming week. “An impressive...
Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home
Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTVU FOX 2
Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe
Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
