Opening statements in the court case for Tory Lanez, who alleged shot Megan Thee Stallion, have officially begun, kicking off a trial that has polarized the hip-hop community. On Monday morning (Dec. 12), both sides laid out their case on a macro level, following last week's jury selection. Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon is covering the case live and reported that Tory's defense team is claiming he was not the person that fired the shots that struck Megan that fateful night. They also reportedly plan to lay out a theory that Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris might be the shooter. They say this whole thing is over "jealousy," implying the initial fight was because Megan was jealous of Kylie Jenner.

2 DAYS AGO