New Version of Kanye West’s Controversial ‘DJ Khaled’s Son’ Song Surfaces
A new version of a controversial Kanye West track titled "DJ Khaled's Son" recently surfaced. Snippets and different versions of this track have been leaking since 2018, but this appears to be the first time the song has surfaced in full and with a new beat. The song sees Ye seemingly defiantly using various slurs. The track has a demo feel to it, with Ye's lines being indecipherable at times.
Line Dance Set to Rihanna’s ‘S&M’ Is the Most Surreal Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today
Line dancing has been taken to a whole new level. In a TikTok that has been viewed over 4 million times, a group of people are shown performing an elaborate line dance set to Rihanna's "S&M" off her 2010 album, Loud. "Tush push line dance," the caption reads. Watch the...
Prosecutor in Tory Lanez Case Says Tory Was in Intimate Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion
The prosecutor in the Tory Lanez shooting case told the jury that Tory and Megan Thee Stallion were in an intimate relationship despite Megan previously saying otherwise. On Monday (Dec. 12), opening statements began for the Tory Lanez shooting trial, in which he's accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. While laying out his case, prosecutor Alexander Bott told the jury that Tory and Megan were romantically seeing each other at some point, XXL has confirmed via a source. He also reportedly said the argument that preceded the shooting was sparked after Megan told Tory his music was not good.
Heckler Yells at Megan Thee Stallion, Asking Why She Lied on Tory Lanez as She Walks Into Court
Megan Thee Stallion was heckled as she walked into court to testify against Tory Lanez. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Los Angeles criminal court to tell her side of the story about what happened on the night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in July of 2020. News cameras captured the Houston rapper's entrance, which included multiple men heckling Megan as she walked into the building.
Rappers’ Real Names – Travis Scott, Cardi B, Drake and More
In hip-hop, rappers have some of the most creative stage names in music. Some rap aliases have an underlying meaning, while others are a composite of their real government name. For example, Drake's real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, which easily explains the origin of his famous rap name. Fellow...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023
Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are Dating – Report
Jack Harlow and singer Dua Lipa are reportedly an item. On Monday (Dec. 12). Page Six reported the rap star and pop songstress are dating. Sources tell the outlet Jack flew to New York City to be with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance last Friday (Dec. 9). The next day, they were reportedly seen arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch.
Cardi B Reveals She Was Paid $1 Million to Perform for 35 Minutes
Cardi B was collecting her coins during the Art Basel festivities in Miami over the weekend. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Cardi B jumped on her Twitter page and revealed that she was paid $1 million for a 35-minute performance. And she has a receipt to prove it. In a since-deleted tweet, the Bronx rapper showed a document from WP Touring, Inc. showing Cardi was paid $1 million for a performance.
Yung Miami Tells The Game She’s Single After He Compliments Her Attitude Toward Diddy
Yung Miami has let the world know she is single after The Game complimented her on how well she is handling the Diddy situation. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The Game hopped on Twitter in search of a woman that possessed the same loyal qualities as the City Girls rhymer. "Since...
Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music
Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion Trial – Details So Far
Opening statements in the court case for Tory Lanez, who alleged shot Megan Thee Stallion, have officially begun, kicking off a trial that has polarized the hip-hop community. On Monday morning (Dec. 12), both sides laid out their case on a macro level, following last week's jury selection. Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon is covering the case live and reported that Tory's defense team is claiming he was not the person that fired the shots that struck Megan that fateful night. They also reportedly plan to lay out a theory that Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris might be the shooter. They say this whole thing is over "jealousy," implying the initial fight was because Megan was jealous of Kylie Jenner.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast
After 13 years, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. The film isn’t just visually compelling, either, it’s spiritually rich as well — a simple but penetrating story about family and the natural world that is galaxies better than the first. Bahr says Cameron knows his way around a thrilling sequel, and the water for that matter. The movie is released in theaters Thursday and is rated PG-13.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying
A plot twist has occurred in the Tory Lanez trial, as Megan Thee Stallion's ex-friend Kelsey Harris has refused to answer a question about Tory's actions the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14),...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Famed ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ featured on The Ellen Show and So You Think You Can Dance alum, has died. He was 40. Boss' wife, dancer Allison Holker, confirmed his death to People. TMZ reports Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to TMZ, Holker, told police that Boss...
Howard Stern Says ‘Whiny’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Like the Kardashians Except Boring’
The internet has been buzzing since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan on Netflix Dec. 8, with Volume II set to drop Dec. 15. One person who's not a fan? Howard Stern. "It’s been painful. I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but...
Kanye West Releases New Song ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ on Alex Jones’ Infowars
Kanye West has released a new song exclusively on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars website titled "Someday We'll All Be Free." It's been months since Ye released new music. In the midst of controversy that is leading to his public downfall, the controversial rapper-producer has dropped his latest track. On Wednesday night (Dec. 7), Alex Jones' InfoWars site debuted the new Ye track. The song samples the 1973 Donnie Hathaway song of the same name.
Woman’s Handmade Christmas Decorations Sell Out Following Daughter’s Emotional Viral TikTok
A woman was left in tears after her mom's hard work had gone unnoticed during a holiday shopping event. Thankfully, the internet had a heartwarming response. On TikTok, user @breana_guadarama, a.k.a. Breana, explained her mother had planned on selling her handcrafted holiday ornaments and decorations during a Christmas shopping event, but things didn't go as planned.
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Kim Kardashian Lists Two Luxury Los Angeles Homes: See Inside!
Kim Kardashian has put not one, but two of her luxury Los Angeles properties on the market. The Hulu reality star previously put her Calabasas condo on the market for $3.5 million in 2019 before removing the listing. Now, the listing has returned for the same asking price. Kardashian purchased...
