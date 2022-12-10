ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

Gwinnett County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for trafficking meth

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
A Duluth man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through middle Georgia in 2019.

According to the United States Department of Justice, on April 9, 2019, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wesley Bailey, Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, after the deputy witnessed multiple traffic violations on I-75.

Bailey first pulled over, then drove away, driving at speeds up to 140 m.p.h. in rainy weather, while cutting off drivers and passing other drivers in the emergency lane.

During the chase, a Tupperware container containing nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine was thrown out of his vehicle.

Bailey eventually stopped his vehicle in the middle of I-75, got out of his vehcile, and was immediately taken into custody.

Deputies found methamphetamine in the car and the Tupperware container had 811.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Bailey was sentenced to serve 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the fedral system.

