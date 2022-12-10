Read full article on original website
Madison restorative justice programs connect victims and offenders through empathy
Ramiah Whiteside stood tall as a proud mentor of currently and formerly incarcerated people. Whiteside, who volunteered in the restorative justice program run out of First Congregational Church of Christ in Madison, spent 25 years incarcerated in prison before getting out and paying forward the wisdom and tools he developed while inside.
Affordable housing project near Oscar Mayer site unanimously approved
Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday approved a project that will bring 553 all-affordable units to an area adjacent to the former Oscar Mayer plant at 2007 Roth St. It is the first project to be proposed as part of the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, which City Council approved in July 2021.
‘A perfect storm’: Flu, respiratory viruses put strain on Madison hospitals
Respiratory viruses are spreading rapidly across the country and state, and Madison hospitals are feeling the strain and fighting to stay below capacity limits. Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County said it’s a “perfect storm of respiratory virus activity,” causing growing concerns about the triple threat of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID circulating at once.
Let's go to the videotape: Found Footage Festival returns to Madison
At the Goodwill store on East Springs Drive, across from East Towne Mall, can be found an accidental shrine to the Found Footage Festival. That Goodwill has a giant photo on its wall of some iconic Madison locations, including the Barrymore Theatre. On the theater marquee in that photo, by sheer coincidence, the Found Footage Festival is listed.
Madison business leader Amy Gannon remembered in new book
A new book tells the life story of Amy Gannon, a Madison business leader and advocate for female entrepreneurs who died in 2019 in a helicopter crash while on vacation in Hawaii. Gannon, who was 47 at her death, co-founded the nonprofit Doyenne Group in 2012 to mentor and support...
PHOTOS: Young musicians jam at Cafe Coda's Cool School
Most Saturdays starting at 10 a.m., young musicians gather and jam at Cafe Coda, located at 1224 Williamson St. in Madison. Local musician Hanah Jon Taylor owns Cafe Coda and leads the group in an improvisational jazz session, called Cool School. Students are invited to bring their instruments to the free sessions, where they are encouraged to listen and respond to peer musicians, instead of reading sheet music.
CTM's 'Christmas Carol' shines a lantern against the darkness
It’s been more than 20 years since Charlotte T. Martin and Brian Cowing were kids performing together in a production at Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM). Their latest production of "A Christmas Carol," with Martin as script adaptor and Cowing as stage director and choreographer, is something of a triumph.
