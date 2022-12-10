ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS 58

2 victims killed in Wauwatosa crash with DPW truck identified

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two of the three people who died Tuesday in a fiery crash. Amy Miller, 40, of Cederburg and Paul Woid, 85, of Milwaukee have been identified as two of the crash victims. The name of the person who was driving the DPW truck involved has not been released.
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

8 Milwaukee shootings leave 9 injured within a 10-hour span

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least nine people were shot in Milwaukee over the course of Tuesday, Dec. 13 to early Wednesday, Dec. 14. None of the injuries have been fatal, but Milwaukee Police have confirmed that nine people were shot during eight incidents across a period of approximately 12 hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha police involved in shooting on Oakdale Drive

WAUKESHA, WIs. (CBS 58) – The Waukesha Police Department was involved in a shooting on Oakdale Drive, near Sunset Drive, on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A police source tells CBS 58 a Waukesha police officer was shot multiple times. We are hearing the injuries are not serious. Police closed roads...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
CALEDONIA, WI
seehafernews.com

