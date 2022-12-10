Read full article on original website
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
CBS 58
New police audio suggests communication delay for mother and daughter in Northridge Lake investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through an open records request, CBS 58 has obtained police communications that suggest a 20-minute delay in the search for 25-year-old Khalilah Brister and her 7-year-old daughter Tyrielle Jefferson. The mother and daughter were found dead in a submerged car last Thursday, one day after a...
CBS 58
2 victims killed in Wauwatosa crash with DPW truck identified
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two of the three people who died Tuesday in a fiery crash. Amy Miller, 40, of Cederburg and Paul Woid, 85, of Milwaukee have been identified as two of the crash victims. The name of the person who was driving the DPW truck involved has not been released.
WISN
8 Milwaukee shootings leave 9 injured within a 10-hour span
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least nine people were shot in Milwaukee over the course of Tuesday, Dec. 13 to early Wednesday, Dec. 14. None of the injuries have been fatal, but Milwaukee Police have confirmed that nine people were shot during eight incidents across a period of approximately 12 hours.
CBS 58
MPD officer recruits get new service weapons following accidental discharge incidents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over a month ago, the city of Milwaukee announced that they would replace their service weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, after several fired on their own, injuring several officers. On Wednesday, new police recruits got their hands on a new and safer service weapon. "What we're...
CBS 58
Waukesha police involved in shooting on Oakdale Drive
WAUKESHA, WIs. (CBS 58) – The Waukesha Police Department was involved in a shooting on Oakdale Drive, near Sunset Drive, on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A police source tells CBS 58 a Waukesha police officer was shot multiple times. We are hearing the injuries are not serious. Police closed roads...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
WISN
Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee man accused of negligently housing 113 animals facing 12 charges
MILWAUKEE — 12 counts of various charges related to animal cruelty and negligence were filed against a man who police say housed 113 animals in horrid conditions that left several of the animals sick, or in some cases, facing euthanasia. Court documents obtained by WTMJ show that Larry Darnell...
Two people targeted, shot while driving in Milwaukee's Third Ward
Two people were shot while driving in the Third Ward Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say the shooter was in another car.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Report Smaller Number of Porch Pirating Incidents, Higher Arrest Rate
With more and more people ordering things online, including Christmas gifts, a crime known as porch pirating has become more and more prevalent over the past several years. The Sheboygan Police Department reported 34 such thefts this year, compared to 31 last year, however, the arrest rate for such incidents has doubled over the past 12 months.
wearegreenbay.com
Two from northeast Wisconsin face life-threatening injuries after Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Milwaukee are investigating a double shooting on Tuesday that left a man and a woman from northeast Wisconsin hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the incident occurred on December 13 around 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged after officials seize 113 animals from makeshift pet store
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man is now charged after animals were seized from a Milwaukee home acting as a makeshift pet store. Forty-six-year-old Larry McAdoo is facing 12 charges of mistreatment of animals and improper animal shelter sanitation standards. Over the weekend, 113 animals were rescued, including 25 dogs,...
wuwm.com
Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace
Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark. Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city. The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to...
seehafernews.com
