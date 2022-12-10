ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, causing panic, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old accidentally shot himself among shoppers at Stonecrest Mall.

Officers say they were called to the mall just before 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators say their initial information points to the teen accidentally shooting himself. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that they ran from the mall after hearing the gunshot.

No other injuries have been reported.

Channel 2 has also reached out to spokespeople at Stonecrest Mall for a statement, but have not heard back.

Neal Stockmyer
4d ago

From where did the 14 y.o. get the gun? No speculation please. Hoping someone read another article that said something about it.

