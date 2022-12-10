14-year-old accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, causing panic, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old accidentally shot himself among shoppers at Stonecrest Mall.

Officers say they were called to the mall just before 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators say their initial information points to the teen accidentally shooting himself. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that they ran from the mall after hearing the gunshot.

No other injuries have been reported.

Channel 2 has also reached out to spokespeople at Stonecrest Mall for a statement, but have not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group