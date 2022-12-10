Read full article on original website
France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
Tim Southee was 'was right for our environment' - New Zealand coach Gary Stead
Fast bowler was preferred as Test captain over Tom Latham, who has stood in for Kane Williamson in the past
How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Third Place Game: Croatia vs. Morocco
It feels like it’s over but it’s not over yet. Despite two heart wrenching losses for Morocco and Croatia during their semifinal matches against France and Argentina, the two nations still have one last opportunity – the chance to claim third place. Croatia has played a third-place...
