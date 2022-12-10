Read full article on original website
Several firearms found inside vehicle during basketball game at Bethel High in Hampton
Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia tonight
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
WITN
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
Man pulls shotgun on NC middle school band lining up for Christmas parade in Northampton County, police say
The Jackson police chief said a man pulled out a shotgun in front of a middle school band as they were lining up for the Jackson Christmas Parade Saturday.
Former Norfolk police chief did not get St. Louis job
The city announced Tuesday night that it had narrowed down its search to two finalists, which included Norfolk's former police chief Larry Boone.
School bus driver among injured following crash on Wilroy Rd in Suffolk
Police say two people were injured following a crash involving a school bus in Suffolk Wednesday morning.
Man dies, another seriously injured after crash on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard
On December 10, around 2:15 a.m., police responded to the crash on the 1500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from serious injuries.
Waverly man charged for speeding, crashing car while evading police on Route 35
A 19-year-old man has been charged with multiple offenses after speeding on Route 35 and then crashing his car into several trees while avoiding police.
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
WRAL
Deadly crash reported in Rocky Mount
At least one person died Monday in a crash in Rocky Mount, according to a witness at the scene.
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti.
Juvenile shot relative in face in dispute that went ‘terribly wrong’ in North Carolina, police say
The investigation determined that this was a dispute that went terribly wrong.
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan Dr in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
Two injured, 8-year-old airlifted to MCV hospital via MedFlight after Dinwiddie crash on Route 631
According to police, one adult male and one juvenile were injured in the crash. The juvenile was taken to VCU Medical Center (MCV) via MedFlight.
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Virginia Beach Amphitheater for 'Together Again' tour
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Janet Jackson is stopping by Virginia Beach next May as part of her "Together Again" tour with rapper and special guest, Ludacris. The Grammy Award-winning singer, actress and songwriter got her start with her family's CBS show," The Jacksons," in 1976. She's known for songs...
WRAL
Rocky Mount couple has run local dry cleaning business for 64 years
For 64 years, Ed and Martha Strange have run a dry cleaning business in Rocky Mount--Ed is 95 years old and still works every day! It is a specialty dry cleaner, and during the holiday season, Martha and Ed are busy cleaning wedding dresses and ball gowns.
Together Again: Janet Jackson stopping by Virginia Beach for 2023 concert tour
An upcoming Janet Jackson concert will have fans in Hampton Roads "scream"-ing as the Grammy-winning artist announced a local stop for her Together Again tour in 2023.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
