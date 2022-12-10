ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
BBC

Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'

The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...
BBC

Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism

Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy