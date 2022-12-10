ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

VFL Legend Reportedly Top Target for Mid-State Prep Powerhouse Head Coaching Vacancy

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuerV_0jeMPaZb00

Trent Dilfer led Lispcomb Academy to three consecutive state title appearances and back-to-back state title victories. Ahead of the third state title game, Dilfer was tabbed to become the next head coach at UAB.

After Dilfer's departure to the college ranks, it appears the Mustangs administration have honed in on bringing in Jason Witten to replace Dilfer, according to John Brice of FootballScoop.

"Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Lipscomb officials have targeted Jason Witten, the former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductee, to be the Mustangs' next head coach," Brice reported. "In fact, multiple sources in both Witten's native Tennessee and in Texas told FootballScoop this week that Lipscomb officials already had flown to Dallas within the past week to meet with Witten about replacing Dilfer, who elevated Lipscomb to a nationally recognized program that was featured multiple times on ESPN before accepting an Football Bowls Subdivision head coaching job last week at UAB."

Witten has been head coach for the past two years at Liberty Christian School (Texas). After a 2-8 season in year one, he led the program to  ten wins and the4 second round of the Texas State Playoffs in 2022.

Lipscomb Academy is home to multiple top recruits in the state, including 2023 wide receiver commitment Nate Spillman, 2024 Tennessee defensive back commitment Kaleb Beasley and top linebacker target Edwin Spillman.

