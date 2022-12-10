Read full article on original website
Related
Rappers’ Real Names – Travis Scott, Cardi B, Drake and More
In hip-hop, rappers have some of the most creative stage names in music. Some rap aliases have an underlying meaning, while others are a composite of their real government name. For example, Drake's real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, which easily explains the origin of his famous rap name. Fellow...
Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are Dating – Report
Jack Harlow and singer Dua Lipa are reportedly an item. On Monday (Dec. 12). Page Six reported the rap star and pop songstress are dating. Sources tell the outlet Jack flew to New York City to be with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance last Friday (Dec. 9). The next day, they were reportedly seen arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch.
Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music
Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer
Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast
After 13 years, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. The film isn’t just visually compelling, either, it’s spiritually rich as well — a simple but penetrating story about family and the natural world that is galaxies better than the first. Bahr says Cameron knows his way around a thrilling sequel, and the water for that matter. The movie is released in theaters Thursday and is rated PG-13.
Kentucky Student’s Hilarious Impressions of Southern Women Will Make Your Whole Week
Davis McIntire has a knack for impersonating people, especially southern women. Two years ago he did his first TikTok and now he's gone viral and it's absolutely HILARIOUS!. We first discovered Davis last year when he went viral on TikTok. Everyone was sharing his hilarious videos and we had to know more about his journey. We actually interview him on our morning show here at WBKR and he even brought a few of his famed southern belle characters with him.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0