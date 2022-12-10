Read full article on original website
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Police say juvenile made prank call about shooter at Henrico school
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says no threat was found after a call about an active shooter at J.R. Tucker High School on Wednesday. “Officers quickly responded to the school within seconds, where they received word from our school resource officers in the building that there was no active threat,” police said in a news release.
Family of inmate who died in Richmond Jail demands answers: 'No one is safe'
Vance Holloway's death marked the third time an inmate has died at the Richmond Justice Center this year.
Chesterfield Police looking for ABC larceny suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person they say is involved in several larceny incidents.
Juvenile suspect shoots juvenile victim in Henrico County
The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a shooting between two juveniles near Springfield Road and Broad Street in the northwestern area of the county.
Teenager identified as victim of shooting on Richmond's Southside
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
First victim in Richmond deadly shooting identified
According to the Richmond Police Department, the victim in the shooting that took place on Dec. 9 has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, of Richmond.
Richmond Police in Early Stages of 90 Day Blitz
Second man arrested for fatal shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot
A second person was taken into custody on Tuesday for their alleged role in the killing of a 17-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot last month.
Trailer stolen from local foundation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ricky Johnson was in tears Friday night after losing a second family member to gun violence in just a matter of months. In September, Ricky lost his relative 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey. She was shot in a crossfire in Gilpin Court according to police. On Friday, his...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate in Richmond, according to a news release sent Monday. Richmond Police and emergency rescue were called about a medical emergency with an inmate at the city jail. The Medical Examiner is working to determine...
Ashland Police searching for missing teen
The Ashland Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
Armed home invasion suspects hit Hopewell man with gun, steal phone, police say
It was determined that the victim encountered two armed men who forced their way into the house. The men took the victim's phone, got into a car with a loud exhaust and left the area heading in an unknown direction.
Road rage suspect shoots at vehicle from stolen car in western Henrico
Henrico County Police Division is searching for a road rage suspect who reportedly shot at another driver from a stolen vehicle in the Tuckahoe area of the county.
Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for possible suspects following a home invasion in Hopewell. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Courthouse Road on Sunday, Dec 11 around 11:30 p.m. due to reports of a home invasion. Police say the victim encountered two men with guns who...
Child shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court
A juvenile was shot Sunday in Richmond's Mosby Court, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield Police search for men accused of stealing from unlocked cars in Chester
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men accused of stealing credit cards from unlocked cars in Harrowgate Road area. Police were able to capture images of the men when they used the cards to make purchases in Richmond. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with...
A Richmond woman went missing years ago. Police believe her husband killed her
Annie Horne disappeared from her south Richmond home in January 2001. Nearly 22 years later, the Richmond woman is now presumed to be dead.
Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for fugitive wanted for assault on law enforcement
According to police, Luis Axel Moreno Ramos is wanted for two counts of assault on law enforcement, felony eluding police, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and improper display of registration.
Two people hurt at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers asked Martin how the employee was injured and what type of injury they sustained.
Missing Bedford man found in Chesterfield Co.
— UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
