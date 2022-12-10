ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC12

Police say juvenile made prank call about shooter at Henrico school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says no threat was found after a call about an active shooter at J.R. Tucker High School on Wednesday. “Officers quickly responded to the school within seconds, where they received word from our school resource officers in the building that there was no active threat,” police said in a news release.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Trailer stolen from local foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ricky Johnson was in tears Friday night after losing a second family member to gun violence in just a matter of months. In September, Ricky lost his relative 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey. She was shot in a crossfire in Gilpin Court according to police. On Friday, his...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate in Richmond, according to a news release sent Monday. Richmond Police and emergency rescue were called about a medical emergency with an inmate at the city jail. The Medical Examiner is working to determine...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for possible suspects following a home invasion in Hopewell. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Courthouse Road on Sunday, Dec 11 around 11:30 p.m. due to reports of a home invasion. Police say the victim encountered two men with guns who...
HOPEWELL, VA
wfxrtv.com

Missing Bedford man found in Chesterfield Co.

— UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
BEDFORD, VA

