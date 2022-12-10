Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of Diddy’s New Baby Daughter Love Sean Combs Revealed – Report
It appears as though the mother of Diddy's new baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, has been revealed. According to a report published by TMZ on Monday (Dec. 12), the identity of the woman who recently gave birth to Diddy's new bundle of joy has been uncovered by the child's birth certificate. The popular celebrity gossip site says that Love Sean Combs' mother is reportedly a 28-year-old woman named Dana Tran, pictured below.
New Version of Kanye West’s Controversial ‘DJ Khaled’s Son’ Song Surfaces
A new version of a controversial Kanye West track titled "DJ Khaled's Son" recently surfaced. Snippets and different versions of this track have been leaking since 2018, but this appears to be the first time the song has surfaced in full and with a new beat. The song sees Ye seemingly defiantly using various slurs. The track has a demo feel to it, with Ye's lines being indecipherable at times.
Yung Miami Blasts DJ Akademiks for Diss Over Diddy’s New Daughter
Yung Miami has blasted DJ Akademiks for his diss over Diddy's surprise announcement that he's the father of a new baby daughter. On Monday (Dec. 12), Yung Miami jumped on Twitter and slammed DJ Akademiks for his remarks regarding Diddy and his news that he welcomed a new baby daughter into the Combs family. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Ak hopped on Twitter and wrote in a tweet about Diddy having a baby while having side chicks.
‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer
Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast
After 13 years, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. The film isn’t just visually compelling, either, it’s spiritually rich as well — a simple but penetrating story about family and the natural world that is galaxies better than the first. Bahr says Cameron knows his way around a thrilling sequel, and the water for that matter. The movie is released in theaters Thursday and is rated PG-13.
Yung Miami Tells The Game She’s Single After He Compliments Her Attitude Toward Diddy
Yung Miami has let the world know she is single after The Game complimented her on how well she is handling the Diddy situation. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The Game hopped on Twitter in search of a woman that possessed the same loyal qualities as the City Girls rhymer. "Since...
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2022
If there's one thing that remains consistent after hip-hop's nearly 50-year existence it's that rappers continue to elevate the sound of the culture with every new music release. 2022 was an interesting mix when it came to rap projects. Veterans shined, newcomers stamped their place in the game and everything in between.
Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are Dating – Report
Jack Harlow and singer Dua Lipa are reportedly an item. On Monday (Dec. 12). Page Six reported the rap star and pop songstress are dating. Sources tell the outlet Jack flew to New York City to be with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance last Friday (Dec. 9). The next day, they were reportedly seen arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch.
Metro Boomin Corrects Streaming Services for Putting Wrong Takeoff Lyric on New Album
Metro Boomin is setting the record straight after streaming services were putting the wrong lyrics on his new Heroes & Villains album. On Thursday (Dec. 8), Metro Boomin hopped on Twitter to display his displeasure over wrong lyrics appearing on his album, specifically the song "Feel The Fiyaaaah" featuring Takeoff and A$AP Rocky, despite the grueling process he went through to make sure they were correct.
Prosecutor in Tory Lanez Case Says Tory Was in Intimate Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion
The prosecutor in the Tory Lanez shooting case told the jury that Tory and Megan Thee Stallion were in an intimate relationship despite Megan previously saying otherwise. On Monday (Dec. 12), opening statements began for the Tory Lanez shooting trial, in which he's accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. While laying out his case, prosecutor Alexander Bott told the jury that Tory and Megan were romantically seeing each other at some point, XXL has confirmed via a source. He also reportedly said the argument that preceded the shooting was sparked after Megan told Tory his music was not good.
Diddy Addresses His Relationship With Yung Miami, Appears to Call Out DJ Akademiks
Diddy has addressed his current relationship status with Yung Miami and at the same time, appears to have called out DJ Akademiks for his recent remarks about the City Girls rapper. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Diddy hit up Twitter to publicly clear the air regarding his ongoing romantic relationship with...
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion Trial – Details So Far
Opening statements in the court case for Tory Lanez, who alleged shot Megan Thee Stallion, have officially begun, kicking off a trial that has polarized the hip-hop community. On Monday morning (Dec. 12), both sides laid out their case on a macro level, following last week's jury selection. Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon is covering the case live and reported that Tory's defense team is claiming he was not the person that fired the shots that struck Megan that fateful night. They also reportedly plan to lay out a theory that Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris might be the shooter. They say this whole thing is over "jealousy," implying the initial fight was because Megan was jealous of Kylie Jenner.
Star Reveals Which ‘Home Alone’ Trap Sent Him To The Hospital IRL
New York plays home to the majority of the greatest Christmas movies ever made. Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, It’s A Wonderful Life – all New York State Christmases. Another holiday favorite (and in my opinion, the greatest movie sequel of all time) set in NYC turns 30 this year: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.
Yo Gotti Artist Lil Migo Involved In Altercation With Alleged Young Dolph Associate Grove Hero
Yo Gotti artist Lil Migo reportedly got involved in an altercation with alleged Young Dolph associate Grove Hero at the airport. On Sunday (Dec. 11), comedian and Young Dolph associate Grove Hero jumped on his Instagram Story and posted several videos of his altercation with Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group (CMG) artist Lil Migo at the airport. Apparently, Hero and Migo were on the same flight together but didn't see each other.
Shaquille O’Neal Disputes Soulja Boy’s First Rapper With $1 Million Bill Claim, Says He Had One in 1992
Shaquille O'Neal is disputing Soulja Boy's claim of being the first rapper with the mythical $1 million bill. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Soulja Boy hopped on his Instagram Story to do a little rich flexing for fans. In the clip, Big Draco is sitting in a car with a money bag full of stacks of cash.
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Video Shows City Girls’ JT Snatching a Microphone From Jeremih
JT had a great birthday party last week, but a video has surfaced of her rudely snatching the microphone from Jeremih while he was performing at her B-Day event. Earlier this week, JT held her 30th birthday party during Art Basel in Miami. The Comic Con-themed B-Day bash featured performances from Jeremih and King Combs. During Jeremih's performance, the City Girls rapper requested that he sing her "favorite song of all time," which, ironically, is "Favorite" by Nicki Minaj of which he sings the chorus.
Kanye West Releases New Song ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ on Alex Jones’ Infowars
Kanye West has released a new song exclusively on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars website titled "Someday We'll All Be Free." It's been months since Ye released new music. In the midst of controversy that is leading to his public downfall, the controversial rapper-producer has dropped his latest track. On Wednesday night (Dec. 7), Alex Jones' InfoWars site debuted the new Ye track. The song samples the 1973 Donnie Hathaway song of the same name.
Full Video of Chrisean Rock’s Dad Punching Blueface Airs on Crazy in Love Show
The full video of Chrisean Rock's dad punching Blueface aired on the debut episode of their reality show Crazy in Love. Last night (Dec. 11), the premiere of the volatile couple's new show aired on The Zeus Network. During the show, the full fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown, after video leaked of the encounter back in September. In the new video, Rock's dad confronts Blueface outside of a hotel.
Uncle Luke Disputes Fat Joe’s Claims of Getting Trick Daddy, Pitbull Signed
Uncle Luke is disputing Fat Joe's claims that he is responsible for getting Trick Daddy and Pitbull signed to record deals. On Friday (Dec. 9), Uncle Luke hit up Instagram to sternly refute claims Fat Joe made back in May on an episode of Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast regarding the careers of both Trick Daddy and Pitbull. The legendary Miami rapper and record executive says despite Joe Crack taking credit during the interview for getting Trick Daddy and Pitbull signed to their first record deals, it was in fact Uncle Luke who first put them on.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0