Late Free Throws Deliver District Win for Lady Wildcats Over Lyon
The chances of a Trigg County Lady Wildcat win appeared bleak Tuesday in its district contest with Lyon County. Leading scorer Olivia Noffsinger fouled out with 2:19 left and the Lady Wildcats were down 49-41. But the tide quickly turned. Audrey Alexander’s bucket made the score 49-43 and Lyon turned...
Colonels Fall in OT at Undefeated Bowling Green
After building a seven-point first-half lead at undefeated Bowling Green on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team had to battle back to force overtime before falling 57-50 to the Purples. The loss is the fourth straight for the Colonels heading into Saturday’s 8th-District showdown with Hopkinsville. Bowling Green...
Lyons Make Statement, Roll to Easy Win at Trigg
While Trigg County came into Monday’s game unbeaten through six games, Lyon County showed they were still the top dog in the district and perhaps the region. The Lyons jumped out to a 22-4 lead early and cruised to a 97-41 win over the Wildcats Tuesday in Cadiz. The...
Lady Rebels Rally Past Warren East for OT Victory
Trailing by 12 after only managing single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters of Tuesday night’s matchup with hosts Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team rallied to tie the game in regulation and earn a 49-42 overtime victory. The Lady Rebels improved to...
Hopkinsville Fends Off Webster County 89-79
Four Hopkinsville players scored in double figures Tuesday night as the Tigers turned back Webster County 89-79. Antonio Williams scored 24 points and Isaiah Manning added 19 to pace Hoptown, which led for most of the night but could not put the Trojans away until late in the contest. Daisjaun...
Payton Pours in 29 as Hoptown Overwhelms Caldwell 69-43
It was a nice first half for Caldwell County. It was an overwhelming second half for Hopkinsville. Hoptown’s girls quickly erased a 31-24 halftime deficit Tuesday night and went on to rout Caldwell County 69-43 at Hopkinsville High School’s Tiger Gym. Hoptown (2-4) picked up the intensity on...
UHA Defense Shuts Down Henderson County (w/PHOTOS)
Both the UHA Blazers and the Henderson County Colonels entered their game Tuesday night as teams looking to position themselves as one that could be included among the contenders in the 2nd Region looking to dethrone defending champion Lyon County. It was UHA that made the stronger statement in Blazer Gym.
Falcons Lose Tough One at Dawson Springs
The Fort Campbell Falcons bid to pick up their second straight win and even their record for the season came up just short Tuesday night. The Dawson Springs Panthers held off the Falcons 59-56 in a tight contest in Dawson Springs. The game was close throughout. Dawson led 15-10 after...
Caldwell County Nabs First Win at Livingston 58-57
The Caldwell County Tigers have their first win of the basketball season — a 58-57 decision Monday night at Livingston Central. The Tigers, who had dropped their first five games of the season, took the lead in the second quarter and held the upper hand for much of the rest of the night.
VIDEO – Brown on Blazers Defense Against Henderson
The UHA Blazers turned up the defensive heat Tuesday night to pick up a big win over Henderson County. Coach Melvin Brown spoke with YSE after the game about his team’s performance.
Blazers Firing on All Cylinders in Rout of Heritage Christian (w/PHOTOS)
It was all Blazers, all the time on Monday as the University Heights boys’ basketball team jumped on visiting Heritage Christian Academy from the first whistle and never let up in a 75-23 victory. The Blazers bounced back from their first loss of the season to improve to 2-1...
Lyon’s Travis Perry Moves Up to 7th on All-Time Scoring List
Before long it will be down to just King Kelly Coleman. With his 91 points over the last week, Lyon County junior Travis Perry continued his climb up the all-time scoring list in Kentucky high school basketball. After scorching the nets for 41 Saturday night in the Lyons’ win over...
