BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. “I am so excited for this. This is the best thing next to sliced bread. We need to reduce that carbon footprint. If everybody in the city just takes their cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, milk cartons, puts it in there, think of what we could do for our planet,” said Laura King, Bay City resident.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO