Mechanicsburg, PA

PennLive.com

Middletown wrestlers take down Susquehanna Township in Mid-Penn Capital Division dual meet

The Middletown wrestling team defeated Susquehanna Township, 66-12, Wednesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division dual meet. Here are the bout-by-bout results:. 145: Travis Kramer (M) p. Koby Holloman, 3:00; 152: Rhakye Wise( M) p. Orion Germain, 1:10; 160: Mohommed Mansour (ST) p. Maverick Kramer, 4:18; 172 – Logan Benner (M) p. William Earley, 2:44; 189: Edward Serrano (M) p. Antonio Daniel, 1:38; 215: Sebastian Dash (M) p. Rashawn Johnson, 1:23; 285: Joseph Gassert (M) p. Julius Jackson, 1:23; 107: Cyrus Villarrial (M) won by forfeit; 114: Sangam Guatam (ST) won by forfeit; 121: Mason Dudash (M) won by forfeit; 127: Joshua Tlumach (M) p. Marcus Tran, 4:55; 133: Geno Corradi (M) p. Anthony Martinez, 2:10; 139: Adrian Corradi (M) won by forfeit.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Juniata wrestling team defeats Halifax, 59-9

The Juniata wrestling team defeated Halifax Area, 59-9, in a dual meet Wednesday night. Here are the bout-by-bout results. 106: Anthony Maradiaga (J) won by forfeit; 113: Joey Bomberger tf. Gracie Woodring, 15-0 3:33); 120: Amelia Smith (J) won by forfeit; 126: Colton Rowles (J) d. Micah Ocasio, 5-3; 132: Ryder Smith (J) wpn by forfeit; 138: Casey Smith (J) won by forfeit; 145: Taylor Smith (J) d. Peter Ranck, 9-5; 152: Charlie Telfer (J) won by forfeit; 160: Livia Arentz (J) won by forfeit; 172: Wesley Woodward (J) won by forfeit; 189: Carter Enders (H) d. Harrison Mummah, 8-1; 215: Jonathan Kauffman (J) won by forfeit; 285: Benjiman Cornwell (H) p. Jason Goss, 1:12.
HUNTINGDON, PA
PennLive.com

Red Land wrestlers defeat Big Spring, 61-3

The Red Land wrestling team defeated Big Spring, 61-3, in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover dual meet Wednesday night. Here are the bout-by-bout results:. 114: Sam Culp (R) p. Nikolas Bradley, 1:11; 121: Corbin Hutchison (R) tf. Evelyn Hippensteel (BSH), 15-0 0:00; 127: Garrett Anderson (R) tf. Lennon Osbaugh, 21-6 5:38; 133: Kyle Wonders (R) d. Cord Hetrick, SV-1 7-5; 139: Edward Amaro (R) p. Cameron Jones, 0:30; 145: Justice Morgret (R) p. Travis Garner, 1:01; 152: Marcus Plever (R) won by forfeit; 160: Nicholas Souders (B) d. Evan Brennan, 8-4; 172: Josh Patrick (R) won by forfeit; 189: Caden Gibson (R) d. Rodney Yeager, SV-1 4-2; 215: Bryce Phillips (R) p. Nicholas Shives, 1:28); 85: Ethan Eisner (R) d. Jay Roberds, 1-0; 107: Piercen Hoffman (R) won by forfeit.
LEWISBERRY, PA
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley basketball sweeps CD East

(WHTM) — Cumberland Valley started off league play in the Mid Penn Commonwealth on a high note as both their boys and girls teams won big over CD East in a home-and-away series on Tuesday night. The Eagles boys hosted the Panthers and came away with a 53-40 victory to push their record to 3-0 […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Southern Columbia responds to controversy

CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
CATAWISSA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School

Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Where to get Morgan Wallen ‘One Night at a Time’ tickets: Stops in Hershey, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia

Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced his “One Night At a Time” world tour with stops across multiple countries and music festivals throughout 2023. The singer behind songs including “Wasted O You,” “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You” has announced his tour will include HARDY, Ernest, Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman. The tour will stop at destinations in Canada, New Zealand and Australia as well as the United States, and will feature a performance at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the Hersheypark Stadium. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Dec. 9.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

