Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Middletown wrestlers take down Susquehanna Township in Mid-Penn Capital Division dual meet
The Middletown wrestling team defeated Susquehanna Township, 66-12, Wednesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division dual meet. Here are the bout-by-bout results:. 145: Travis Kramer (M) p. Koby Holloman, 3:00; 152: Rhakye Wise( M) p. Orion Germain, 1:10; 160: Mohommed Mansour (ST) p. Maverick Kramer, 4:18; 172 – Logan Benner (M) p. William Earley, 2:44; 189: Edward Serrano (M) p. Antonio Daniel, 1:38; 215: Sebastian Dash (M) p. Rashawn Johnson, 1:23; 285: Joseph Gassert (M) p. Julius Jackson, 1:23; 107: Cyrus Villarrial (M) won by forfeit; 114: Sangam Guatam (ST) won by forfeit; 121: Mason Dudash (M) won by forfeit; 127: Joshua Tlumach (M) p. Marcus Tran, 4:55; 133: Geno Corradi (M) p. Anthony Martinez, 2:10; 139: Adrian Corradi (M) won by forfeit.
Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jone takes top spot in fan vote for Mid-Penn player of the week again
Make it two in a row for Olivia Jones. The Cedar Cliff standout sophomore won the fan vote as the Mid-Penn’s top player from opening weekend, and then kept right on balling to win it again in last week’s contest, too. She got it done with a 16-point...
Red Land’s Kyler Rehm wins fan vote as Mid-Penn boys basketball player of the week
Red Land had a rough season a year ago, but there’s reason for hope this year as the Patriots are off to a solid start and Kyler Rehm has helped make that happen. Just take a look at the performance he turned in a week ago. Rehm went out...
Central Dauphin’s Sammy Widnick makes college decision
It’s been a pretty good fall for Sammy Widnick. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke receives first college offer from Big 12 school
Serving as one of the bright spots of a tough state championship loss to St. Joe’s Prep on Saturday, freshman Harrisburg wide receiver Elias Coke impressed in his toughest matchup of the year. The wideout created separation consistently against a talented defensive backfield of the Hawks, hauling in a...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives third college football offer from father’s alma mater
Harrisburg freshman lineman Kevin Brown’s recruitment has started to heat up in recent weeks. But on Tuesday, he received a scholarship offer that meant as much as any will. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Brown announced on Twitter that West Virginia University,...
Juniata wrestling team defeats Halifax, 59-9
The Juniata wrestling team defeated Halifax Area, 59-9, in a dual meet Wednesday night. Here are the bout-by-bout results. 106: Anthony Maradiaga (J) won by forfeit; 113: Joey Bomberger tf. Gracie Woodring, 15-0 3:33); 120: Amelia Smith (J) won by forfeit; 126: Colton Rowles (J) d. Micah Ocasio, 5-3; 132: Ryder Smith (J) wpn by forfeit; 138: Casey Smith (J) won by forfeit; 145: Taylor Smith (J) d. Peter Ranck, 9-5; 152: Charlie Telfer (J) won by forfeit; 160: Livia Arentz (J) won by forfeit; 172: Wesley Woodward (J) won by forfeit; 189: Carter Enders (H) d. Harrison Mummah, 8-1; 215: Jonathan Kauffman (J) won by forfeit; 285: Benjiman Cornwell (H) p. Jason Goss, 1:12.
Hershey boys basketball erases halftime deficit and cruises past Palmyra
The Hershey boys basketball team, trailing by 3 points at halftime, held Palmyra without a field goal and to 4 second half points en route to a 55-34 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Tuesday night. The Trojans stared at a 30-27 halftime deficit, as Palmyra drained 6 first half three-point...
Jacob Bassham, Jai’tavius Kelly spark Chambersburg boys basketball to come-from-behind win over Central Dauphin
The Chambersburg boys basketball team erased a 6-point deficit fourth quarter deficit and rallied to defeat Central Dauphin, 47-44, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth game Tuesday night. Central Dauphin held a 36-30 lead after three quarters but Chambersburg outscored the Rams, 17-8 in the final stanza to record the victory.
Red Land wrestlers defeat Big Spring, 61-3
The Red Land wrestling team defeated Big Spring, 61-3, in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover dual meet Wednesday night. Here are the bout-by-bout results:. 114: Sam Culp (R) p. Nikolas Bradley, 1:11; 121: Corbin Hutchison (R) tf. Evelyn Hippensteel (BSH), 15-0 0:00; 127: Garrett Anderson (R) tf. Lennon Osbaugh, 21-6 5:38; 133: Kyle Wonders (R) d. Cord Hetrick, SV-1 7-5; 139: Edward Amaro (R) p. Cameron Jones, 0:30; 145: Justice Morgret (R) p. Travis Garner, 1:01; 152: Marcus Plever (R) won by forfeit; 160: Nicholas Souders (B) d. Evan Brennan, 8-4; 172: Josh Patrick (R) won by forfeit; 189: Caden Gibson (R) d. Rodney Yeager, SV-1 4-2; 215: Bryce Phillips (R) p. Nicholas Shives, 1:28); 85: Ethan Eisner (R) d. Jay Roberds, 1-0; 107: Piercen Hoffman (R) won by forfeit.
Cumberland Valley basketball sweeps CD East
(WHTM) — Cumberland Valley started off league play in the Mid Penn Commonwealth on a high note as both their boys and girls teams won big over CD East in a home-and-away series on Tuesday night. The Eagles boys hosted the Panthers and came away with a 53-40 victory to push their record to 3-0 […]
Southern Columbia responds to controversy
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
hhsbroadcaster.com
Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School
Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
Where to get Morgan Wallen ‘One Night at a Time’ tickets: Stops in Hershey, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia
Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced his “One Night At a Time” world tour with stops across multiple countries and music festivals throughout 2023. The singer behind songs including “Wasted O You,” “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You” has announced his tour will include HARDY, Ernest, Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman. The tour will stop at destinations in Canada, New Zealand and Australia as well as the United States, and will feature a performance at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the Hersheypark Stadium. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Dec. 9.
Race horse caregivers work behind the scenes at Penn National Race Course
The backbone of the horse racing industry, the caregivers who work year-round looking after thoroughbreds, were recognized Wednesday as part of the first annual Pennsylvania Horse Racing Caregivers Appreciation Day. More than 680 horses live year-round at Penn National Race Course in Grantville. They are watched over by a small...
FOX43.com
Charges detailed in Northumberland County high school football hazing investigation
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — There is new information in a two-year hazing probe of former football players in Mount Carmel. Investigators say there are nine victims, some with scarring from burns. According to court papers, the nine alleged victims were blindfolded, told to pull down their pants, and burned...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
