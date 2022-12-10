Read full article on original website
Waynesboro man’s case going to grand jury
The case of a Waynesboro man charged in shooting in October is moving through in the courts. According to online records, seven charges against Gage William Mayne were certified to a grand jury during a hearing this week in General District Court. Among the charges include attempted second-degree murder as...
Dovel in trouble again in Rapp Circuit Court
Out of jail less than a month following his multiple September 15 felony and misdemeanor convictions in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Terry Morris Dovel found himself back behind bars on November 10, 2022 when Adult Probation and Parole District 39 in Harrisonburg issued a major violation report (MVR). Dovel, 23, and co-defendant Corey Allen Hanner both were found guilty of multiple breaking and enterings on the Woodville property of James William "Bill” Fletcher III back in May 2020. Judge Jeannette A. Irby sentenced Dovel to seven years in prison and 36 months in jail before suspending all but two years. She also placed him of three years of supervised probation. He...
Stabbing case continued for 7th time
It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
One person killed in crash on I-64 in Goochland County
One person was killed and another person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car drove off of Interstate 64 into a line of trees.
Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts
A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
Traffic pattern shift on 9th and Avon streets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new traffic pattern was created on 9th and Avon streets early Wednesday, December 14, due to a change in weather. All vehicles were shifted to the new bridge to the east. Northbound traffic was stopped shortly, and traffic is being led through the new pattern.
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement. State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis. The settlement requires the governments to...
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
Body recovered near dam in Amherst County last week
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week. The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on...
Charlottesville Area Transit testing new transit system comparable to Uber or Lyft
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit hopes that more people will take the bus thanks to a grant that will make for personalized service in some neighborhoods starting next spring or summer. A “micro transit” system will have a dry run focused on the 29 North area to the...
Scottsville Road reopens following crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A crash is causing issues on part of Scottsville Road in southern Albemarle County. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Harris Creek Road. North and southbound Scottsville was closed for a while, but one lane has now reopened. Drivers...
Name released from fatal Augusta County crash
Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia’s House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring. Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. “I decided...
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison Greene Humane Society is trying to stay afloat after it says a bookkeeper lost their savings and nonprofit status. “Without us being here, there’s going to be nobody can help with the cats. None,” Assistant Manager Kimberly Anne Burton said. The...
Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust
Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.
Shenandoah Valley’s Santa donates hundreds of gifts to children at UVA Medical Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shenvalee Golf Course and Lakeside Book Company partnered up to raise hundreds of gifts for children in the University of Virginia Medical Center. Justin Harpine, dressed as Santa, distributed hundreds of gifts on December 13. “There’s probably 500, 600 in there,” Harpine said while gesturing to...
Schools seeing more absences as cold and flu cases rise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in and around the Charlottesville area are starting to see an increase in students missing class due to being out sick. “We’ve had an attendance rate for today is 90%, at about 91%. Typical for the whole year is about 95%,” Albemarle County Public Schools Health Coordinator Eileen Gomez said Tuesday, December 13.
