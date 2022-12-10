ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro man’s case going to grand jury

The case of a Waynesboro man charged in shooting in October is moving through in the courts. According to online records, seven charges against Gage William Mayne were certified to a grand jury during a hearing this week in General District Court. Among the charges include attempted second-degree murder as...
WAYNESBORO, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Dovel in trouble again in Rapp Circuit Court

Out of jail less than a month following his multiple September 15 felony and misdemeanor convictions in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Terry Morris Dovel found himself back behind bars on November 10, 2022 when Adult Probation and Parole District 39 in Harrisonburg issued a major violation report (MVR). Dovel, 23, and co-defendant Corey Allen Hanner both were found guilty of multiple breaking and enterings on the Woodville property of James William "Bill” Fletcher III back in May 2020. Judge Jeannette A. Irby sentenced Dovel to seven years in prison and 36 months in jail before suspending all but two years. She also placed him of three years of supervised probation. He...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Stabbing case continued for 7th time

It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts

A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Traffic pattern shift on 9th and Avon streets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new traffic pattern was created on 9th and Avon streets early Wednesday, December 14, due to a change in weather. All vehicles were shifted to the new bridge to the east. Northbound traffic was stopped shortly, and traffic is being led through the new pattern.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement. State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis. The settlement requires the governments to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Body recovered near dam in Amherst County last week

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week. The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Scottsville Road reopens following crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A crash is causing issues on part of Scottsville Road in southern Albemarle County. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Harris Creek Road. North and southbound Scottsville was closed for a while, but one lane has now reopened. Drivers...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Name released from fatal Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Virginia State Police Release Information on Fatal Crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia’s House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring. Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. “I decided...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

Schools seeing more absences as cold and flu cases rise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in and around the Charlottesville area are starting to see an increase in students missing class due to being out sick. “We’ve had an attendance rate for today is 90%, at about 91%. Typical for the whole year is about 95%,” Albemarle County Public Schools Health Coordinator Eileen Gomez said Tuesday, December 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy