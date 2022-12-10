Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
hypebeast.com
Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home
Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Lionel Messi winning World Cup 2022 'already written'
Messi has been in truly inspirational form in captaining Argentina to the semi-finals in Qatar, scoring four along the way
brytfmonline.com
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Italy's Berlusconi promises prostitutes for his Monza soccer team
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring them a bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat a top Serie A rival, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
World Cup 2022: Is Lionel Messi injured and will he miss the final?
Argentina captain and talisman Messi was clearly struggling throughout his nation's semi-final clash with Croatia
hypebeast.com
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final
Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup
Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.
BBC
World Cup semi-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts Argentina v Croatia and France v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Argentina and Morocco's fans have been the loudest at this World Cup but can they help...
Luka Modric Consoled By Sergio Aguero And Angel Di Maria After Croatia's World Cup Dream Dies
Modric was on the verge of tears when he was subbed off in the 81st minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
Croatia manager believes beating Argentina in World Cup semi-final will make it the nation's greatest ever victory
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
Second Journalist Dies Covering Qatar World Cup
A journalist covering the FIFA World Cup died “suddenly” in recent days, a Qatar newspaper has reported, with the announcement on Saturday following by a day reports of the death of U.S. journalist Grant Wahl. The Saturday death also following an earlier incident that day in which a security guard was placed in intensive care following a fall at one of the event’s stadiums. Gulf Times, a Doha-based newspaper, tweeted Saturday that an Al Kass TV photojournalist “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences...
Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Real Madrid To Use Former Club's Training Center In Bid To Stay Fit Ahead Of January Transfer Window
It has been widely reported that Ronaldo would prefer to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League. But a move back to 14-time European champions Real is not on the cards.
Tim Southee was 'was right for our environment' - New Zealand coach Gary Stead
Fast bowler was preferred as Test captain over Tom Latham, who has stood in for Kane Williamson in the past
