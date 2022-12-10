ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Health to host blood drive

By Molly Curley
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health has partnered with The Blood Connection (TBC) for a blood drive this Tuesday.

Happening from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., donations will be taken at Memorial Health University Center Building 300 (Medical Education Auditorium). Visit this link to make an appointment.

“The need for blood tends to increase during the holidays as there are usually more accidents. At the same time, blood donations are usually down at this time of year. That’s why it is so important for us to give blood during this important time,” stated Dr. Mickey Ott, Memorial Health trauma surgeon. “As a Level 1 trauma center, it is critical for us to have an adequate supply of blood so we can provide lifesaving care for those who need it.”

Memorial Health has added TBC — which is an independently managed, nonprofit community blood center as a blood provider — for its patients.

