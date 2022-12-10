ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
brproud.com

At least one death confirmed following St. Charles Parish tornado

KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather in St. Charles Parish. Around 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen confirmed a tornado touched down in the parish. Video shot by WGNO photographer Cole Walker shows a large funnel cloud forming near I-310 on the Luling Bridge. This was later confirmed to be the storm that developed into the tornado.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.”. The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said...
NATCHEZ, MS
brproud.com

Sheriff’s office looking for missing St. Helena Parish teen girl

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff’s office in St. Helena Parish says they need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Ryleigh Mercier was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. She is described as having blond hair, weighing 100 pounds and being five-foot-three tall and last seen wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Cleo Fields says, ‘The people of Louisiana certainly do not mind transparency’ following approval of senate confirmation for some governor appointees

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, Louisiana voters approved two amendments to the constitution that will create senate approval for gubernatorial appointed positions on two boards. State Sen. Cleo Fields looked at the State Police Commission and Civil Service Commission, each with six governor appointed positions, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Nearly 40 Louisiana residents sick from Texas recalled oysters

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Nearly 40 people in Louisiana are sick after consuming recalled oysters from Texas. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said this outbreak is still impacting consumers on the national level. “It seems they’ve encountered some of these illnesses and have begun to launch an investigation,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Protect packages from “Porch Pirates” this Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Christmas, Louisiana Attorney General and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office offer tips to protect your packages from “porch pirates.”. “Many of our neighbors are shopping online more this holiday season than before,” says Attorney General Landry, adding “unfortunately, means an increase...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Rain today, Stronger storms Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Today we’re dealing with widespread morning rain and scattered afternoon/evening rain. It won’t rain all day – it will likely be drier in the late afternoon and evening, but some redevelopment of rain and storms is possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most areas.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy