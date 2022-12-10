Read full article on original website
At least one death confirmed following St. Charles Parish tornado
KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather in St. Charles Parish. Around 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen confirmed a tornado touched down in the parish. Video shot by WGNO photographer Cole Walker shows a large funnel cloud forming near I-310 on the Luling Bridge. This was later confirmed to be the storm that developed into the tornado.
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for...
Driver of Louisiana Department of Public Safety vehicle, one other injured in Sunday morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local authorities, a Louisiana Department of Public Safety (DPS) vehicle was hit by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol during a Sunday (December 11) morning collision that left two people injured. An official report says the incident occurred shortly...
GALLERY: See the damage left behind after 3 tornadoes strike Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — People from all around Louisiana continue to assess the damage after a series of tornadoes blew through the Bayou State, including three in WGNO’s direct viewing area on Wednesday. On Tuesday (Dec. 14), residents across the state faced a series of tornadoes that made...
Governor Edwards declares State of Emergency following Tuesday night’s deadly storms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a series of deadly storms ripped through the northwest corner of Louisiana Tuesday (December 13) night, Governor John Bel Edwards is officially declaring a State of Emergency. The Governor’s office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage and...
Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.”. The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said...
Sheriff’s office looking for missing St. Helena Parish teen girl
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff’s office in St. Helena Parish says they need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Ryleigh Mercier was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. She is described as having blond hair, weighing 100 pounds and being five-foot-three tall and last seen wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt.
Chase that ended in deadly police shooting highlights drug-trafficking problem on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A special division of Louisiana State Police that has proven successful taking millions of dollars of drugs off the streets was involved in the deadly shooting that resulted in the death of Jose Reza-Navarro of Texas on Thursday. Their drug interdiction unit, which is made up of...
UPDATE: State Police still conducting interviews day after fatal shooting inside St. Mary Parish courthouse
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning.
Louisiana man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital,...
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
Sen. Cleo Fields says, ‘The people of Louisiana certainly do not mind transparency’ following approval of senate confirmation for some governor appointees
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, Louisiana voters approved two amendments to the constitution that will create senate approval for gubernatorial appointed positions on two boards. State Sen. Cleo Fields looked at the State Police Commission and Civil Service Commission, each with six governor appointed positions, and...
Nearly 40 Louisiana residents sick from Texas recalled oysters
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Nearly 40 people in Louisiana are sick after consuming recalled oysters from Texas. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said this outbreak is still impacting consumers on the national level. “It seems they’ve encountered some of these illnesses and have begun to launch an investigation,”...
Protect packages from “Porch Pirates” this Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Christmas, Louisiana Attorney General and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office offer tips to protect your packages from “porch pirates.”. “Many of our neighbors are shopping online more this holiday season than before,” says Attorney General Landry, adding “unfortunately, means an increase...
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
Rain today, Stronger storms Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — Today we’re dealing with widespread morning rain and scattered afternoon/evening rain. It won’t rain all day – it will likely be drier in the late afternoon and evening, but some redevelopment of rain and storms is possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most areas.
River Parish residents elected new public service commissioner
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — River Parish residents have elected a new public service commissioner in a runoff on Dec. 10. Don't see results? Tap here. Davante Lewis is the projected winner of the race, ousting incumbent Lambert C. Boissiere. Lewis secured 58 percent of the vote over Boissiere.
