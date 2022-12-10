ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

DeMarcus Cousins’ recent podcast appearance was not short of memorable moments. One of them included his epic tale about attempting to talk trash to the great Tim Duncan, while also miserably failing in his effort to do so. Another one that has stood out is how Cousins threw a bit of slander toward Phoenix Suns […] The post DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the nightcap! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction and pick. The Timberwolves have had a tough month of December. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a right calf strain and they aren’t winning games. They sit at (13-14) on the year and aim to get back on track against LA. The Twolves have lost back-to-back to the Portland Trail Blazers and remain on the road for two more games.
Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics

Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of the Washington Wizards’ shorthandedness on Wednesday night, defeating them, 141-128, by having their way with their defense all night long. In fact, in the process of doing so, the Nuggets set a record the NBA hasn’t seen in the past 25 years. Led by Jokic’s 43-point, […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy

The NBA recently mixed things up with their annual awards, plugging in names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon on some of the most prestigious individual plums. It’s understandably caused quite a stir with various fans vocal about their thoughts on the sweeping changes. Add NBA veterans Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford to that list. […] The post Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed

Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him. While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bol Bol will make Magic fans forget Victor Wembanyama with sick move on Trae Young

There’s a certain 7-footer pulling off insane highlights that look unfair for someone of that size – and his name is much easier to pronounce than Victor Wembanyama. Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol set social media ablaze once again with a viral coast-to-coast slam that just doesn’t seem fair. Check out Bol Bol grab […] The post Bol Bol will make Magic fans forget Victor Wembanyama with sick move on Trae Young appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers

Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever?

The NBA has seen its fair share of great passes over the years. On Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic added another entry to that. Doncic has always been known for his elite passes, but what he did against the Cavs could well be one of his best ever. In […] The post Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic over-the-backboard toss defies physics

The Portland Trail Blazers have plenty of guys in their roster who are capable of magic with the basketball on any given night. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons always dazzle the crowd with their impressive imagination, sublime ball-handling, and incredible shot-making. But on Wednesday night, it was Jusuf Nurkic’s turn to turn some heads after […] The post Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic over-the-backboard toss defies physics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
