Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
DeMarcus Cousins’ recent podcast appearance was not short of memorable moments. One of them included his epic tale about attempting to talk trash to the great Tim Duncan, while also miserably failing in his effort to do so. Another one that has stood out is how Cousins threw a bit of slander toward Phoenix Suns […] The post DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the nightcap! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction and pick. The Timberwolves have had a tough month of December. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a right calf strain and they aren’t winning games. They sit at (13-14) on the year and aim to get back on track against LA. The Twolves have lost back-to-back to the Portland Trail Blazers and remain on the road for two more games.
Luka Doncic strengthens claim as Mavs’ GOAT scorer with insane feat
Is Luka Doncic the best scorer in Dallas Mavericks history? While he is only 23 years old and still has plenty of basketball left in him, there is no doubt the Slovenian sensation is strengthening his case for that title. On Wednesday in the Mavs’ 105-90 loss to the Cleveland...
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics
Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double since...
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
NBA hits insane scoring milestone never seen in 75 years of league history
Wednesday was a crazy day for the NBA — and a wonderful one for big fans of high-scoring games. Never before in the history of the NBA had there been one like Wednesday, which saw the highest-scoring day ever in which at least 10 teams played, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Nikola Jokic’s monster 43-point game for Nuggets vs. Wizards sparks talks of 3rd straight MVP win
Nikola Jokic for the Michael Jordan MVP award? Well, that is definitely the talk of the whole NBA Twitter after the Denver Nuggets big man played a performance for the ages to beat the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Serbian superstar recorded a near 40-point triple-double, as he finished with...
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of the Washington Wizards’ shorthandedness on Wednesday night, defeating them, 141-128, by having their way with their defense all night long. In fact, in the process of doing so, the Nuggets set a record the NBA hasn’t seen in the past 25 years. Led by Jokic’s 43-point, […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson detonates on Jazz rookie for brutal ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment
21-year-old rookie Walker Kessler has been making quite a name for himself with the Utah Jazz in his first season in the NBA. Well, the No. 22 overall pick of the 2022 Draft is about to become somewhat of a household name after being put on a poster by none other than Zion Williamson.
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce slap Giannis Antetokounmpo with bold Anthony Davis truth bomb
Anthony Davis has been an absolute beast for the Los Angeles Lakers of late, and folks from in and around the NBA have definitely taken notice. This includes Boston Celtics icons Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. In a recent episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s Ticket & Truth podcast, the two Hall...
Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy
The NBA recently mixed things up with their annual awards, plugging in names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon on some of the most prestigious individual plums. It’s understandably caused quite a stir with various fans vocal about their thoughts on the sweeping changes. Add NBA veterans Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford to that list. […] The post Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed
Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him. While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bol Bol will make Magic fans forget Victor Wembanyama with sick move on Trae Young
There’s a certain 7-footer pulling off insane highlights that look unfair for someone of that size – and his name is much easier to pronounce than Victor Wembanyama. Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol set social media ablaze once again with a viral coast-to-coast slam that just doesn’t seem fair. Check out Bol Bol grab […] The post Bol Bol will make Magic fans forget Victor Wembanyama with sick move on Trae Young appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever?
The NBA has seen its fair share of great passes over the years. On Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic added another entry to that. Doncic has always been known for his elite passes, but what he did against the Cavs could well be one of his best ever. In […] The post Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic over-the-backboard toss defies physics
The Portland Trail Blazers have plenty of guys in their roster who are capable of magic with the basketball on any given night. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons always dazzle the crowd with their impressive imagination, sublime ball-handling, and incredible shot-making. But on Wednesday night, it was Jusuf Nurkic’s turn to turn some heads after […] The post Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic over-the-backboard toss defies physics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts to Brad Underwood’s viral rant after ugly Illinois loss
Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood was not happy after his team looked flat in their loss to unranked Penn State. It was the second conference loss the No. 17 Illini suffered this season (though the team did beat No. 2 Texas the game before). Underwood lit into his team’s “lack of leadership” during the postgame press conference.
College Basketball Odds: UCLA vs. Maryland prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The UCLA Bruins take on the Maryland Terrapins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA Maryland prediction and pick. UCLA gets another chance for a big win in this game. The Bruins are 2-0 in the Pac-12, but they don’t have a big national win yet this season.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0