Boil water advisory issued for 4,500 water authority customers in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for roughly 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers.

According to a news release, the advisory is in effect for customers in Hempfield Township’s West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport.

Customers are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area.

The company said this advisory is precautionary, and that water has been re-routed to the lines. All customers in the affected area should have water service.

Customers affected by the advisory should receive automated calls as notification.

