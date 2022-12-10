Read full article on original website
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills still alive? GM clears air after Cole Beasley signing
The Buffalo Bills recently signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad, and so it got everyone asking: what will happen to their chase of Odell Beckham Jr. now?. While some believe that the Beasley signing officially rules them out in the OBJ pursuit, that is not exactly the case. Bills GM Brandon Beane emphasized as much in a recent conversation with reporters, noting that the Super Bowl-winning wideout is still in play for Buffalo.
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
Former Seminole revealed as top Pro Bowl vote-getter for NFC strong safeties
Derwin James Jr. is putting together another standout campaign.
'Noles in the Pros: Week 14, Cook and Akers Run Into the end zone
Touchdowns have been a regular occurrence for the former FSU running backs.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock
Football analyst Todd McShay did not hold back on his opinion of Georgia football defensive lineman Jalen Carter. McShay believes that Carter’s “character issues” will impact his overall draft stock, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody, What’s he like to deal with in […] The post Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury
Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith drops trade bomb on Bears after Ravens trade
To the shock of many, the Chicago Bears traded star edge rusher, Roquan Smith, at the trade deadline. They chose to send the 25-year-old to the Baltimore Ravens. Before being traded, Smith emerged as a star for the Bears. In 69 career games with the team, he recorded 524 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, […] The post Roquan Smith drops trade bomb on Bears after Ravens trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Greg McElroy selects FSU as most surprising ACC team in 2022
The ESPN analyst offered praise for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination
The Arizona Cardinals had is having a forgettable season made even worse by a painful Week 15 match against the New England Patriots. Not only did the Cardinals got blown out by the Patriots in a 27-13 loss at home but they also saw key players suffer injuries, none more devastating than the one sustained […] The post Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics
Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mississippi State football agrees with next head coach after death of Mike Leach
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have a successor for Mike Leach. The school reportedly is in agreement with defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, who will now take over the coaching reins for Mississippi State football, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Mississippi State has agreed to terms to promote defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach, sources told […] The post Mississippi State football agrees with next head coach after death of Mike Leach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama
Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed. According to Jeremy Fowler of […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots get a few key players back at practice
The New England Patriots got some reinforcements at practice on Wednesday, including one player that’s been out for a couple of months. Christian Barmore practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18. The second-year defensive tackle has been out since he suffered an injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The specifics of Barmore’s injury remain unknown, but Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is the earliest Barmore could return after being placed on injured reserve.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals
In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
