Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’
Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation. The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard...
