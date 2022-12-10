City of Dallas launches free Dallas Secure mobile phone app to protect residents from cybersecurity threats

Read full article on original website
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
CandysDirt.com
City of Dallas Issues Request For Proposals to Turn a Dated Hotel Into Housing For Homeless
When it comes to housing the homeless, Dallas County and the City of Dallas are putting their money where their mouths are and bringing more housing units to the area. Officials have issued a request for proposals on the remodel of a former extended-stay hotel. The project, which uses bond funds and federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, is slated to become affordable housing and permanent supportive housing (PSH) for those experiencing chronic homelessness. The property is located within Dallas City Council District 8 and borders Interstate 20 near South Westmoreland.
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
dallasexaminer.com
The Dallas County Promise: Outcomes and impacts of the Commit Partnership
Dallas County businesses have been faced with two huge challenges. One challenge was a talent gap due to low post-secondary school completion rates. The other was a lack of diversity in higher management, according to data from Commit, a collective of over 200 partners who serve to make a positive impact on the county.
Dallas Observer
'Rental Navigators' Have Provided Vital Help to Dallas Residents Facing Eviction During the Pandemic
While one recent report suggests that the City of Dallas is putting too much of its money into arresting, prosecuting and jailing its citizens, and not enough on providing what it calls Systems of Community Care, a different, new report says that Dallas is doing well in another area of need.
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
dmagazine.com
As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance
In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
Three North Texas Cities Are Ideal For Remote Workers, Study Finds
A recent study by RentCafé lists Plano, Dallas, and Fort Worth in its top 50 cities for remote workers. That’s cool. You’d expect it. Plano ranks 23rd. Dallas comes in at 42nd and Fort Worth at 46th. Other Texas cities rank higher. College Station is in the...
'Dirty Deeds' investigation reveals how house thieves exploit system failures
For the past three years, WFAA’s deed fraud series has highlighted how easy it is to steal someone’s most valuable asset – and attempts by lawmakers to stop it. Nothing’s sacred for people accused of stealing property. Not even a church. Since 2019, WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds”...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
Dallas-Fort Worth seeing inflation rising the most among cities in the U.S.: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is a topic being brought up more and more, especially during the holiday season as hosting family get-togethers seems to be getting more expensive. Some cities in the United States aren’t feeling the same hit on their wallets as inflation affects everyone differently. A report from Wallet Hub looked at the cities that are seeing inflation rising the most and one of the biggest cities in Texas was ranked in the top 10.
getnews.info
Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Is A Low Key Celebrity
Recently the state of Texas has had a movement of fresh new artists to enter the hip hop community. From Megan The Stallion to MO3; The Lone Star State is making its mark on the industry. One of the hot newcomers is an artist originally from Dallas named Lil Quincy. Quincy Armani Lewis was born and raised in Oak Cliff, an area known for its crime. He was born on March 8, 1996. Quincy is the youngest of 3 siblings; having 2 olders brothers and one sister. Early on, Lil Quincy was raised by his grandmother. Quincy attended school inside the Dallas Independent school district.
FBI warns Texas universities of threat of intellectual property theft by Chinese government
The Dallas office of the FBI is warning Texas universities about the threat of intellectual property theft by the Chinese government. They were told China wants to eclipse the U.S. when it comes to higher-level education.
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
Tornado Sweeps Across Interstate Near Dallas, Tx. [VIDEO]
A driver near Dallas, Tx got really close to a tornado Tuesday afternoon while traveling down a busy interstate.
The Weather Channel
Deadly Tornado Outbreak Strikes The South (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe storms erupted across parts of the South Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning several tornadoes that left damage in multiple states. At least three people have been killed by this tornado...
Crazy Videos Coming Out of Tornadoes Across North Texas This Morning
You may have gotten up this morning and saw some tornado watches or warnings for North Texas. That's because we had some crazy activity just south of us today. Welcome to Texas, where we're less than two weeks from Christmas and we have tornado warnings. Santa better be prepared for some rough landings if this keeps up in a couple weeks. As of right now, we had two confirmed tornadoes in North Texas this morning. First, let's go with the one closest to us over in Decatur.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
