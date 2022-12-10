ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of crash with injuries

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries Beechmont and Church Place in Linwood

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Church Place in Linwood. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-275 westbound nr. Montgomery Road

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Report of a crash on I-275 westbound near Montgomery Road, on the shoulder. Injury status unknown, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
WLWT 5

Police close I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell following, crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police have closed northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 10:31 a.m. near the Kyles Lane exit by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. There is...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Walton, blocking traffic

WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Walton, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police close I-71/75 in Covington after semi-truck crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Covington Police have announced that northbound I-71/75 will be closed from 12th Street on while Cincinnati police work on clearing the crash from the Brent Spence Bridge. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash on I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale, lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
SPRINGDALE, OH

