FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
1 dead in shooting in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, police say
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Around 11 a.m. that day, CMPD said they were near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road for the investigation. The intersection is in a residential area. At the scene,...
WBTV
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
2 arrested after Facebook Marketplace fridge scam in Union County, deputies say
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man was accused of fraud after taking deposits for a refrigerator he had listed on Facebook Marketplace but never showing up to deliver it, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began after a 911 caller reported being the victim of fraud while […]
WSOC-TV
Former CMPD officer found guilty of death by vehicle after hitting, killing man
CHARLOTTE — Jurors have convicted a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
Victim airlifted, suspect arrested after Newton shooting: Police
Kenneth Potter, 37, was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center.
WBTV
Cotswold tenants catch thieves breaking into office building mailbox repeatedly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant mail theft. It’s a major security problem WBTV has been alerting you to for months. Criminals are stealing master keys known as arrow keys, to break into mailboxes and steal mail. In some...
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say
Officer helps woman caught speeding after learning her house was on fire
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Maiden police officer went out of his way to help a woman he pulled over for speeding Sunday, because she had just learned that her home was on fire. The encounter led to the two of them being reunited on Tuesday. Latishea Elmore was...
WBTV
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
cbs17
Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
Charlotte man sentenced for illegally selling machine guns, ghost guns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to illegally selling firearms, including ghost guns and machine guns, was sentenced to over three years in prison Wednesday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, 24-year-old Desmon Taylor Moore manufactured and sold guns without a license between 2021 and […]
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Arrest Warrant For Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friend’ Languishes As Family Demands Justice
Emotions are high for Shanquella Robinson's family as they anxiously await to find out more details about the 25-year-old's mysterious death. Information is still cloudy about the mysterious death. The post Arrest Warrant For Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friend’ Languishes As Family Demands Justice appeared first on NewsOne.
Arrests made after young girl dies from probable overdose in Gaston County
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26, 2022, at around 6:45 a.m.; they responded to the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City for an unconscious patient.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews police say suspects shopped at Best Buy with stolen credit card
The Matthews Police Department released these photos to get help identifying suspects. Police say the guys above bought $1,800 worth of stuff with a stolen credit card Nov. 14 at Best Buy. Call Detective Danielle Helms with any details about the case at 704-841-6706.
Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
Serious accident in Uptown Charlotte sends victim to the hospital: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uptown Wednesday, emergencies officials confirmed. A heavy police presence and tape could be seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of Graham St. and 8th Ave. near 4th Ward in Uptown Charlotte. Medic said […]
WLTX.com
