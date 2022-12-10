ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC-TV

Former CMPD officer found guilty of death by vehicle after hitting, killing man

CHARLOTTE — Jurors have convicted a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
SALISBURY, NC
cbs17

Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Charlotte man sentenced for illegally selling machine guns, ghost guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to illegally selling firearms, including ghost guns and machine guns, was sentenced to over three years in prison Wednesday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, 24-year-old Desmon Taylor Moore manufactured and sold guns without a license between 2021 and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

Gunshot fatally wounds North Carolina toddler, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in jail after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon, police said. The Gaston County Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot. The child died at the scene.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy