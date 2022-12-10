Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Yakima Herald Republic
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies aged 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died aged 40 as his wife pays tribute to "the backbone of our family". The DJ and executive producer - who worked on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' for nine years having got his big break on 'So You Think You Can Dance' in 2008 - is reported to have died by suicide, and his wife Allison Holker hailed him as someone who "lit up every room he stepped into".
Yakima Herald Republic
Olly Murs is still in touch with Caroline Flack's family
Olly Murs still keeps in touch with Caroline Flack's family. The 38-year-old singer - who worked with the late TV star on 'The X Factor' - has stayed in contact with her loved ones including her mother Christine and sister Jody after she tragically took her own life aged 40 on 15 February 2020.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jay Leno's friend leaped on top of him to smother the fire during horror accident
Jay Leno reveals his friend "jumped on top of him" to smother the fire during his horror accident last month. The 72-year-old comedian sustained major burns which left him needing skin graft surgery after one of his vehicles burst into flames when a fuel leak ignited while he was working in his garage.
Comments / 0