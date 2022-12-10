Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love to miss second straight game for Cavaliers on Saturday

Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry injured in Warriors’ loss to Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton rebounded from a poor performance with a team-high 29 points and the Indiana Pacers used a 47-point, second-quarter
George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double since...
Kevin Stefanski on all the criticism he’s receiving from fans and media: ‘All of that goes with the territory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under heavy fire for some of his decision-making in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, in which the Browns went 1-3 in the red zone and converted only 4-of-15 third downs for 26.7%. But Stefanski, whose job is 100% safe, isn’t...
What must Browns accomplish in final 4 games? Jeff Lloyd, Hayden Grove on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of Locked on Browns joins the show to discuss...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: here is how to get the $100 sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although Ohio is inching closer to legal online sports betting, prospective players can still secure a no-brainer bonus through our FanDuel...
Guardians trade Owen Miller to Milwaukee; clear roster spot for Mike Zunino
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians traded Owen Miller to Milwaukee for a player to be named in order to create a roster spot for catcher Mike Zunino. They are expected to add Zunino to the roster on Thursday after he passes a physical. The Guardians came to terms with Zunino...
Former Cleveland Indians pitcher T.J. House comes out as gay
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- T.J. House, who pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 2014-16, recently announced his engagement to his long-term boyfriend, Ryan Neitzel. House played at the Major League level with Cleveland for portions of three seasons, logging a 5-7 record, before signing a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017. He was soon called up to major leagues and appeared in two games for the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment. He spent 2018-2020 bounding around the minor leagues and is currently out of baseball.
FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma
The recent state champion is garnering recruiting interest nationally.
No. 8 St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball runs away from No. 14 St. Joseph Academy for 59-41 win
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary had the last run and the biggest run, which is why the Irish had a fun bus ride home Wednesday night. After blowing a 12-point lead in the third quarter, St. Vincent-St. Mary exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring host St. Joseph Academy 28-8 to take a 59-41 victory. The Irish, ranked No. 8 in the cleveland.com Top 25, are now 6-1, while No. 14 Jaguars fall to 4-3.
Bengals season stats as they ride 5-game win streak into Tampa Bay: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals offense had a quiet day in a 23-10 win over the Browns, but it didn’t have much of an impact on their overall statistical rankings. They remain in the top five in passing, scoring, third-down conversions and red zone offense and continue to flirt with securing a spot at the top of the league in scoring offense.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst doubtful for Sunday; handful of others day to day
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals got some good injury news Wednesday, but also stayed in limbo on a handful of injuries. Tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is doubtful for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, but the team is still in wait-and-see mode on others. Notably, wideouts Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger dislocation) were at practice on Wednesday.
What Browns defenders think they could have done differently against Ja’Marr Chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the type of receiver who can leave a secondary questioning everything. It seems like he’s done it to the Browns after Sunday’s performance at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Chase caught 10 of 15 targets for 119 yards and...
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
What changes are on the table for the Browns after this season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost to the Bengals on Sunday, a loss that doesn’t officially take them out of the playoff race but leaves them far outside the playoff picture with time running out. So why do the Browns keep getting a pass year after year when they...
How Bengals offense relied on ‘adapt and adjust’ formula in win over the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals coaching staff went through a pretty unique experience on Sunday in a 23-10 win over the Browns, having multiple skill players go down with injuries on the day of the game. The last time offensive coordinator Brian Callahan dealt with a remotely similar scenario...
