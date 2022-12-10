Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love to miss second straight game for Cavaliers on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- T.J. House, who pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 2014-16, recently announced his engagement to his long-term boyfriend, Ryan Neitzel. House played at the Major League level with Cleveland for portions of three seasons, logging a 5-7 record, before signing a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017. He was soon called up to major leagues and appeared in two games for the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment. He spent 2018-2020 bounding around the minor leagues and is currently out of baseball.

