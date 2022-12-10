ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints fined more than $500,000 for player believed to be faking injury

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
 4 days ago

The apparent cost of allegedly faking an injury in the NFL: More than $500,000.

The NFL slapped fines on the Saints’ organization, two coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan, ESPN reported Saturday , after the league determined Jordan faked an injury Monday night.

According to the report, the Saints were fined $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen was docked $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000 for an apparent attempt to delay the game in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Bucs.

The Saints will be appealing the fines and “deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game,” the team said Saturday.

Tampa Bay was driving, and after a third-and-17 play, Tom Brady lined up under center in a hurry-up offense on fourth-and-10. According to Pro Football Talk , Jordan “looked to the sideline, took a knee, and pointed to his lower left leg.” The report cited another camera angle that the league felt showed the sideline directing Jordan to go down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JAUd_0jeMLxus00
The Saints were fined $500,000 after the league deemed Cameron Jordan faked an injury against the Buccaneers.
AP

The intent, the league felt, was to not allow the Bucs to gain momentum. After the play stoppage, the Bucs punted.

“Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention,” the Saints said in a statement. “He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examine he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play.”

The NFL reportedly sent out a memo last week warning teams against faking injuries. The league has not announced the fines, but Jordan appeared to confirm his punishment Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emccE_0jeMLxus00
Dennis Allen
Getty Images

“Most expensive fine to date from the @NFL came in yesterday… added stressor for no reason,” Jordan tweeted. “Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a “deliberate action to delay game” before a [team] punts?

“Agent told me bout it and initially I laughed and was like, that’s ridiculous- clearly aggravated something. then he told me how much the fine was 😳😨 and I been irked since.”

Comments / 0

New York Post

New York Post

