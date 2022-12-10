Injury Report: Cavaliers Missing Bulk of Key Contributors Saturday Night

Oklahoma City will face an extremely limited Cleveland squad in the Thunder’s fourth straight away game.

The game marks the first of the Thunder last two away games of their road trip before returning to OKC.

Lu Dort is healthy after missing the team's last game.

Kenrich Williams will also miss the game.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

Luckily, none have missed extended time

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Cavaliers injury list is lengthy, but the biggest blow comes in All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment

Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love: Out: Low Back Soreness

Donovan Mitchell: Out: Right Lower Leg Soreness

Ricky Rubio: Out: Left Knee ACL surgery

Dean Wade: Out: Left Shoulder Sprain

Dylan Windler: Out: Right ankle sprain

Tip-off for the Cavaliers and Thunder is slated for 6:30 p.m. in Cleveland, the Cavs are currently 4.5-point favorites

