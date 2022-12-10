Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
WTOP
Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush
The Freedom-Woodbridge High football team attracted plenty of attention for its record-setting offense this season. Its defense, led by standout defensive end TJ Bush, wasn’t too shabby either. Bush had two sacks and made five tackles for loss this past Saturday, helping the Eagles put the finishing touch on...
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
WTOP
Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt
A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
WTOP
Ice storm headed to DC region; freezing rain to make travel dangerous
The D.C. region faces its first significant winter storm of the season — and if you were planning on hitting the roads Thursday morning, you might want to consider alternatives. While the storm that will start Wednesday night won’t be a snow maker, widespread icing on the region’s roadways...
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
WTOP
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
WTOP
16-year-old charged in Suitland HS shooting
A 16-year-old student has been charged as an adult in connection with last Thursday’s shooting of a student outside Suitland High School. Prince George’s County police said Wednesday the teen turned himself in on Tuesday. They also said that a 14-year-old who was initially arrested in that shooting had been released after authorities determined he was not involved.
WTOP
As ice storm heads to DC area, here are some common pitfalls to avoid
As the first ice storm of the season descends upon the D.C. area’s northern and western suburbs during the midweek, there are important reminders to keep you safe before, during and after the storm. Also, there are misconceptions to remember as you navigate the first ice storm of the...
WTOP
Fired Loudoun Co. school superintendent, current spokesman in court after indictments
After they were indicted on Monday, Loudoun County Public Schools’ former superintendent and its current spokesperson appeared in a Virginia court Tuesday afternoon. Scott Ziegler, who was fired last week, and spokesman Wade Byard, who has been placed on unpaid leave, were in Loudoun County Circuit Court one day after being indicted by a special grand jury.
WTOP
Scooter driver killed in Southeast DC crash
A man was killed Friday night after his motorized scooter collided with a car in Southeast D.C., authorities said. In a news release, District police said around 11 p.m. Friday night, 30-year-old Jonathan Plater of Lanham, Maryland, was riding a Honda PCX 150 scooter northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast.
WTOP
TSA stops Florida woman with loaded gun at Dulles
A Transportation Security Administration officer at Dulles International Airport stopped a Florida woman from bringing a loaded 9 mm handgun onto her flight Friday. The weapon was found when the woman’s carry-on baggage went through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint Friday. The woman, who was cited on...
WTOP
Effort to recall Prince William County board chair approaches signature threshold
The organizers of a petition to recall Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler say they have gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, approaching the threshold needed to remove her from office. During a press conference Tuesday, organizers announced their progress on the recall effort, but noted that the signatures...
WTOP
Museum of Illusions opens in CityCenterDC
A museum has opened in D.C. that’s dedicated to boggling your mind. Opened Dec. 13, the Museum of Illusions has more than 50 exhibits focused on the fascinating world of optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles. The museum includes exhibits such as the Vortex Tunnel, which causes the visitor...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board faces angry parents, grand jury’s recommendations
The Loudoun County School Board in Northern Virginia held its first meeting Tuesday in response to a grand jury’s recommendations regarding how the school system handled two sexual assaults committed by the same student last year. “The goal here is to try to make sure that this type of...
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with rape, assault
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, sheriff’s deputy has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. According to a news release on Tuesday, Prince George’s County police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs, a nine-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, for the alleged assault. On Dec....
WTOP
70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk
A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
Comments / 0