ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

2 injured after single-engine plane crash lands on street outside Dallas

CARROLLTON, Texas - Two people are injured after a single-engine plane crash-landed outside Dallas on Monday night. The crash landing happened around 8 p.m. in the area of East Hebron Parkway between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek in Carrolton, about 20 miles north of Dallas. The aircraft was a Mooney...
DALLAS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas still unclaimed, tickets expire Jan. 25

AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery Commission said two second tier winning tickets worth $1 million each for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Poth Football on verge of state title

The Pirates get Gunter in the State title game this week. Poth rolled in their semi-final game, and now get an unbeaten Gunter in Arlington Thursday at 3 from AT&T Stadium. Here's more.
POTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy