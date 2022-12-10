Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
A conversation with WMFE's Amy Green and Joe Byrnes on covering Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole
While neither Hurricane Ian nor Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the inland communities of Central Florida, the impacts were devastating. Many neighborhoods experienced severe flooding that destroyed homes and displaced families. Multimedia Producer Melissa Feito spoke with WMFE journalists Amy Green and Joe Byrnes regarding the WMFE radio news special After the Storms. Green and Byrnes, who cover the environment and elder issues, respectively, contributed reporting to the special. Readers can listen to the full radio special to learn more about the physical, emotional and economic damage of the storms on Central Florida and beyond.
usf.edu
If we have at-home test kits for COVID, why isn't there one for flu?
Cases of COVID, flu and RSV continue to rise in parts of Florida yet COVID is the only of the three viruses to have a commercial at-home test kit. Cases of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV continue to rise in Florida and throughout the country, yet only COVID has a commercial at-home test kit.
usf.edu
Florida is included in a recall of oysters harvested in Texas
A recall on oysters harvested in southeast Texas includes Florida, health officials said Thursday. The recall issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services comes after more than 40 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported in Texas and Florida. The oysters were harvested from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 in southeastern...
usf.edu
Medical examiners: Fentanyl is Florida's most lethal drug among all ages and races
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass says the epidemic is exacerbated by counterfeit versions of Adderall, Xanax (alprazolam) and other prescription pills. A Florida medical examiners report released this week says 6,000 residents died of fentanyl overdoses in 2021, making it the most lethal drug across all ages and racial demographics. Florida...
usf.edu
Proposed changes to Florida's property insurance litigation get pushback
Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that any changes they make to the state's property insurance laws this week should reduce rates, but they're divided on how to get there. “There’s nothing that I’ve seen that actually will bring rates down for homeowners," said House Minority Leader...
usf.edu
Medical board clears physician of charges in medical marijuana investigation
The proceedings against Dr. Joseph Dorn, who was one of the first Florida doctors eligible to order medical marijuana for patients, have been closely watched in the state’s medical cannabis community. A state medical board has cleared a doctor who ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as...
usf.edu
Florida on a 31-day streak of declining gas prices
Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That's 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago.
usf.edu
Florida legislature passes a massive property insurance bill
Florida lawmakers have passed a massive property insurance bill — mostly along party lines as Republicans used their supermajority power in both the House and Senate to reject every amendment put forward by Democrats. Republicans and Democrats agreed the goal of passing property insurance legislation should be to drive...
usf.edu
AdventHealth Orchestra made up of doctors and nurses who use music to heal
Watch this video to hear from orchestra members about what making music means to them. In Central Florida, AdventHealth is known for, well, health care. But the organization is made up of people – individuals who have put everything they have into caring for the community. And now, they...
Comments / 0