wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Andrea Savage Made Fun Of Sylvester Stallone After Their First Tulsa King Read-Through
Put a comedian and an action hero together in a drama series, and you think they'll have chemistry? In the new hit show "Tulsa King," they apparently do. Comedian Andrea Savage stars opposite screen legend Sylvester Stallone as his very complicated love interest on "Tulsa King." Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, a mob boss who, upon being released from prison, is shipped off by his superiors in organized crime to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Savage stars as ATF agent Stacy Beale who finds herself emotionally entangled with Manfredi against her own better judgment.
How Daphne Really Felt About That Suspicious Cameron-Harper Moment In The White Lotus Season 2
Mike White's hit HBO dramedy, "The White Lotus," finished off its heavily buzzed-about second season with a fiery finale that still has fans debating what really happened in several key scenes. Like in Season 1, the show follows a group of rich and powerful people as they take an ill-fated vacation at a luxury resort. The setting this time was Italy, and the cast included two married couples in the form of Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as Harper and Ethan Spiller alongside Meghann Fahy and Theo James as Daphne and Cameron Sullivan. While the show deftly weaves several storylines together, the drama between their foursome was one of the season's central pillars.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
Jim Parsons Talks Reprising His Big Bang Theory Role As Sheldon Cooper
"The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019 after Jim Parsons decided to leave the long-running CBS sitcom. His beloved character, the nerdy Sheldon Cooper, was considered an integral part of the show, and without Parsons on board, co-creator Chuck Lorre decided that Season 12 would be the last. That said, the end of "The Big Bang Theory" didn't mean that audiences could no longer get their fill of Sheldon Cooper.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is The Latest Buffy Star To Speak About The Show's 'Extremely Toxic' Set
The legacy of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" hasn't exactly fared well over the last few years. In 2021, Charisma Carpenter accused "Buffy" creator and showrunner Joss Whedon of engaging in abusive behavior on the set of that show and its spin-off, "Angel" (per Variety). Things got even worse from there, with yet another "Buffy" star, Michelle Trachtenberg coming out in support of Carpenter as well as expanding on her own issues with the creative, which allegedly included an on-set rule that Whedon wasn't allowed to be alone with the actress (per Cheatsheet). This came in response to "Buffy" star Sarah Michelle Gellar's statement of support for Carpenter (via Deadline).
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
Adam Sandler To Take Home This Year's Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
In a conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Brendan Fraser spoke to his friend Adam Sandler about how comedy and pathos are inextricably linked. "The truth of any clown is an inherent sadness and anger," said Fraser. "And that's with good reason because they get to speak the truth and pass it off as humor."
Will Smith Explains Why Emancipation Was So Psychologically Difficult To Shoot
Will Smith's latest film "Emancipation" may not have taken off with critics — it's only nabbed 45% on Rotten Tomatoes — but the movie undeniably wouldn't work as well without Smith's committed performance. In the film, which earned a limited release earlier this month before debuting on Apple TV+, Smith portrays Peter, a slave who escapes from his plantation in the 1860s in a quest to head north. Based on the story of a real 19th-century slave named Gordon, the film also stars Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa. Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who also directed "Southpaw" and "Training Day," it's a coherent, even if not award-worthy, piece of entertainment.
1923's Darren Mann And Michelle Randolph On What It's Like Joining The Yellowstone Universe - Exclusive Interview
For up-and-comers Darren Mann and Michelle Randolph, starring in the "Yellowstone" origin story "1923" is the break of a lifetime. As the link between the first "Yellowstone" spin-off, "1883," and the modern-day tale of the Yellowstone ranch, "1923" follows Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) as they work to keep their land and their cattle thriving during a major drought in the mountainous pre-Depression-era West. It's another chapter of the Dutton dynasty that helps tell the tale of how John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) became such a powerful man.
Babylon's Jovan Adepo Bonded With Co-Stars Brad Pitt And Flea Over A Love Of Motorcyles
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic "Babylon" takes a sweeping view of the tumultuous period in which Hollywood transitioned from silent films to sound and how that change affected the rise and fall of some of the most renowned stars of that era. Considering that "Babylon" centers around the struggles of the Hollywood elite, it seems somewhat fitting that the film's ensemble cast is made up of some of the biggest stars in the industry today. This includes actors like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and Tobey Maguire. The movie even features a performance from Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Flea.
Movie Execs Were Begged To Not Remake Iconic Easy Rider
We are living through the era of the sequel, reboot, or remake in the film and television realm. And as said era continues to unfold with the full backing of major studios and streamers, it's becoming increasingly clear that almost no property from Hollywood's past or present is considered sacred.
A. J. Cook Admires The 'Streaming Version' Of Prentiss In Criminal Minds: Evolution
Since "Criminal Minds: Evolution" was announced, there was a question of how the series would differ from the procedural's original run on CBS. The revival debuted on Paramount+, the streaming home of many CBS shows (both are owned by parent company Paramount Global), allowing more leeway for the showrunners to lean into darker territory.
Aisha Tyler On Why Directing The Walking Dead Was 'Much More Intense' Than Directing Criminal Minds - Exclusive
Aisha Tyler has seemingly done it all. She has appeared in the "Santa Clause" film franchise and made appearances on hit shows such as "Friends," "24," and "Ghost Whisperer." She won a Daytime Emmy for co-hosting "The Talk" and has voiced Lana Kane on "Archer" for 13 seasons. But she may be best known as Dr. Tara Lewis from "Criminal Minds," which has returned on Paramount+ after ending its 15-season CBS run in 2020.
The Whale's Sadie Sink Was An Emotional Wreck On The Last Day Of Filming
"The Whale" has a top-notch audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and certain outlets agree the A24 film proves "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink is a force to be reckoned with each time she enters the frame (via IMDb). Despite probably making it look easy to some, her terrific take on the character of Ellie in the Darren Aronofoky-directed film was no easy endeavor, and the actress claims she had a rough time after she finished shooting.
Glen Powell Thought He Ruined Hidden Figures The First Time He Saw The Movie
There really isn't any doubt that for an actor, the best way to boost your confidence in your own performance is to co-star in the biggest film of the year. Doesn't sound too hard, does it? Well, even though Glen Powell locked on to that perfect scenario, world events caused him to wait for the rewards. Despite nailing his role as John Glenn in 2016's "Hidden Figures," his work in "Top Gun: Maverick" wasn't fully appreciated by fans and critics at its scheduled premiere date, due to Paramount deciding it was best to wait until after the pandemic ended to release the film (via CNN).
The White Lotus Showrunner Teases Greg's Fate In Season 3
Season 2 of "The White Lotus" came to a bloody and shocking end on Sunday, with Tanya Mcquoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) discovering that her husband Greg (Jon Gries) had been conspiring with her newfound "friends" in Sicily to murder her and usurp her half-billion dollar fortune. Tanya takes out the whole lot of them with some pistol sharpshooting before falling to her own death, trying to escape Quentin's (Tom Hollander) yacht.
The White Lotus Creator Answers The Burning Question Of Harper And Cameron
Warning: Spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2, Episode 7. HBO's "The White Lotus" ended its second season with a bang — several, actually. Before being renewed for a third season, the series offered a host of conclusions all at once shocking and sobering, and ranging wildly in severity — from Valentina's (Sabrina Impacciatore) surprisingly tender acceptance of her sexual identity, to Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia's (Haley Lu Richardson) discovery of a cabal of gay men conspiring to murder the oblivious heiress on behalf of her husband, Greg (John Gries). Somewhere in the middle of this chaos was the relatively subdued resolution to what could be argued as the season's central plotline: Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan's (Will Sharpe) couples' vacation from hell.
Reese Witherspoon To Lead Amazon Prime's Upcoming Cheerleading Comedy Series All Stars
Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to the Reese Witherspoon comedy series "All Stars," Deadline reports. Witherspoon both stars and executive produces the series, which follows a cheerleader from Florida as she travels to England and coaches the sport for a struggling group of schoolchildren. Amazon won the rights after a competitive bidding war, per Deadline's sources.
