MILWAUKEE - Chief Norman, Mayor Johnson and the Milwaukee Police Association provided an update Wednesday, Dec. 14 regarding the Milwaukee Police Department's new firearms. Police announced that they are moving to a new gun, the Glock G-45, another 9mm. Recruits are the first to use the new guns, and are being trained on them right now. The current officers will be trained on them early next year.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO