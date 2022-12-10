ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee letter carrier robberies preceded postal worker's murder

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross as he delivered mail near 65th and Lancaster on Dec. 9. The letter carrier union says Cross' murder is heartbreaking and terrifying, but the job is becoming more dangerous. The union in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas

MILWAUKEE - Vincent King, 30, was arrested in Texas, held in the Fort Bend County Jail outside of Houston, where US Marshals arrested him Tuesday, Dec. 13. King is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather on Aug. 12 near Fond du Lac and Congress in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police shooting, 2 officers hurt, female shooter dead

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Waukesha officers were hurt in a police shooting near Oakdale and Sunset Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 that happened as the officers searched a home with a landlord experiencing "erratic behavior" from a tenant. Police said officers responded around 3:35 p.m. for a well-being check/landlord needing assistance...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 27th and Highland. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police Department replacing firearms; officials provide update

MILWAUKEE - Chief Norman, Mayor Johnson and the Milwaukee Police Association provided an update Wednesday, Dec. 14 regarding the Milwaukee Police Department's new firearms. Police announced that they are moving to a new gun, the Glock G-45, another 9mm. Recruits are the first to use the new guns, and are being trained on them right now. The current officers will be trained on them early next year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 3 wounded, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigation three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. near 50th and Vienna. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Shooting incident' on I-94 WB at Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE - I-94 westbound was temporarily closed from the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14 while authorities investigate a shooting incident. All lanes are now open. A vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. The shooting incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
CALEDONIA, WI

