FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee letter carrier robberies preceded postal worker's murder
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross as he delivered mail near 65th and Lancaster on Dec. 9. The letter carrier union says Cross' murder is heartbreaking and terrifying, but the job is becoming more dangerous. The union in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas
MILWAUKEE - Vincent King, 30, was arrested in Texas, held in the Fort Bend County Jail outside of Houston, where US Marshals arrested him Tuesday, Dec. 13. King is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather on Aug. 12 near Fond du Lac and Congress in Milwaukee.
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
CBS 58
MPD officer recruits get new service weapons following accidental discharge incidents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over a month ago, the city of Milwaukee announced that they would replace their service weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, after several fired on their own, injuring several officers. On Wednesday, new police recruits got their hands on a new and safer service weapon. "What we're...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police shooting, 2 officers hurt, female shooter dead
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Waukesha officers were hurt in a police shooting near Oakdale and Sunset Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 that happened as the officers searched a home with a landlord experiencing "erratic behavior" from a tenant. Police said officers responded around 3:35 p.m. for a well-being check/landlord needing assistance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee man accused of negligently housing 113 animals facing 12 charges
MILWAUKEE — 12 counts of various charges related to animal cruelty and negligence were filed against a man who police say housed 113 animals in horrid conditions that left several of the animals sick, or in some cases, facing euthanasia. Court documents obtained by WTMJ show that Larry Darnell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 27th and Highland. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department replacing firearms; officials provide update
MILWAUKEE - Chief Norman, Mayor Johnson and the Milwaukee Police Association provided an update Wednesday, Dec. 14 regarding the Milwaukee Police Department's new firearms. Police announced that they are moving to a new gun, the Glock G-45, another 9mm. Recruits are the first to use the new guns, and are being trained on them right now. The current officers will be trained on them early next year.
Woman dies after being shot by police in Waukesha
Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 3 wounded, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigation three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. near 50th and Vienna. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's rising crime, police feel change in community: 'Not normal'
MILWAUKEE - It’s late October in Milwaukee. Sergeant Christopher Jackson is starting his shift at Milwaukee Police District 7 on Fond du Lac Avenue. FOX6 News joined Sgt. Jackson in the squad car as he starts his patrol. The night starts quiet, but it does not last long. Sgt....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Shooting incident' on I-94 WB at Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE - I-94 westbound was temporarily closed from the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14 while authorities investigate a shooting incident. All lanes are now open. A vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. The shooting incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Two from northeast Wisconsin face life-threatening injuries after Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Milwaukee are investigating a double shooting on Tuesday that left a man and a woman from northeast Wisconsin hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the incident occurred on December 13 around 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
YAHOO!
What we know about the shooting death of US Postal Service employee Aundre Cross on Milwaukee's north side
The shooting death of a U.S. mail carrier in Milwaukee has prompted an outpouring of grief and a reward of $50,000 from authorities for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The victim in the shooting, 44-year-old Aundre Cross, has been remembered online by family, coworkers, public officials and friends...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman dies following collision with drunken driver, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle charges recommended
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old woman from Racine has succumbed to her injuries after reportedly being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin. Authorities with the Village of Caledonia Police Department provided an update on the incident that happened around 6:15 a.m. on December 12 on HWY 32.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged after officials seize 113 animals from makeshift pet store
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man is now charged after animals were seized from a Milwaukee home acting as a makeshift pet store. Forty-six-year-old Larry McAdoo is facing 12 charges of mistreatment of animals and improper animal shelter sanitation standards. Over the weekend, 113 animals were rescued, including 25 dogs,...
