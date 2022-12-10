Read full article on original website
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.
Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.
