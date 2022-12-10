Read full article on original website
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson marries Mallory Pugh at Lake Oconee
Bride plays forward for Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League
Ex-Mets pitcher signs with Yankees’ AL East rival
Chris Bassitt has found a new team. The right-hander has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday: BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yankees-Pirates blockbuster Bryan Reynolds trade seems unlikely
To dream the impossible dream. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade after hitting a career-best 27 home runs in 2022. Among the teams still in need of an outfielder is the New York Yankees as Andrew Benintendi remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
What did Buster Olney mean about the Yankees 'working on something big?'
Last week, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney made waves when he hinted that the Yankees weren’t done yet after they re-signed slugger Aaron Judge.
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
So, The Red Sox Need A Shortstop
There is still plenty to say about Xander Bogaerts’ departure, and we are saying it. But, it’s also time to turn to the future. The Boston Red Sox do not currently have a shortstop and, being one of the nine positions on the field, that’s a problem.
Dodgers’ quiet free agency salvaged by massive Dustin May update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason. But a recent update from Dodgers’ play-by-play broadcaster Tim Neverett on SP Dustin May will excite LA fans, per MLB Network. “With Dustin May, he’s full-speed ahead,” Neverett told Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat. “He came back...
MLB Hot Stove: Carlos Rodon Wants to be a Yankee (REPORT)
As contract negotiations intensify for free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals are in the mix for the 30-year-old righty, but the New York Yankees are the preferred location for Rodon, NJ.com's Brendan Kuty reports.
New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition
The New York Mets might’ve already acquired Justin Verlander, and more recently Kodai Senga, but that doesn’t mean they’re done working on their pitching staff. According to new reports, the Mets are willing to trade one of their veteran starters. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are willing to move […] The post New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere
If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Atlanta Braves Trade Rumor Is Reportedly Not True
Contrary to a rumor that surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves aren't shopping ace Max Fried. Jim Callis appeared on MLB Network to discuss a three-team deal that sent catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics to Atlanta. He dropped a major bombshell at the end of the segment, saying it won't be shocking if the Braves trade Fried as their payroll expands.
Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water
The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes
Dansby Swanson’s free agency market has been heating up over the past couple of days and it appears that one team may be pulling ahead as favorites. According to the latest MLB rumors from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, via Bleacher Nation, the Chicago Cubs are considered a strong possibility for Swanson in free agency. Rogers […] The post RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets interested in former Red Sox All-Star as free agency heats up
The New York Mets are reportedly looking to cap off their free agency spending-spree by adding extra offense. According to Yahoo Sports and The Athletic, New York is interested in a reunion with OF Michael Conforto and/or former Boston Red Sox All-Star OF/DH JD Martinez. Conforto missed the entire 2022 season due to an uncertain […] The post Mets interested in former Red Sox All-Star as free agency heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A's Trade Sean Murphy to Atlanta Braves
The Oakland Athletics have traded their best offensive player from 2022
Dansby Swanson set for massive payday based on this Carlos Correa stat
It was well known that each of the premier shortstops in free agency, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, were in line for big contracts this offseason. However, Carlos Correa’s recent 13-year, $350M dollar deal with the San Francisco Giants bodes extremely well for Dansby Swanson based on a specific statistic, per […] The post Dansby Swanson set for massive payday based on this Carlos Correa stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
