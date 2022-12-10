Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Jackson scores 12 as Seton Hall defeats Drexel 66-49
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tray Jackson scored 12 points off of the bench to lead the Seton Hall Pirates past the Drexel Dragons 66-49. The Pirates improved to 7-4 with the win and the Dragons fell to 5-6.
voiceofalexandria.com
Beagle's 17 lead Albany (NY) past LIU 76-59
ALBANY, N.Y. — Led by Jonathan Beagle's 17 points, the Albany (NY) Great Danes defeated the Long Island Sharks 76-59 on Wednesday night. The Great Danes improved to 4-8 with the victory and the Sharks fell to 1-9.
Comments / 0