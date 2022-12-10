ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police shooting, 2 officers hurt, female shooter dead

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Waukesha officers were hurt in a police shooting near Oakdale and Sunset Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 that happened as the officers searched a home with a landlord experiencing "erratic behavior" from a tenant. Police said officers responded around 3:35 p.m. for a well-being check/landlord needing assistance...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 27th and Highland. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 3 wounded, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigation three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. near 50th and Vienna. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman in custody after shooting a 26-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Eggert Place near 87 St. and Villard. Police say a Milwaukee 27-year-old woman shot a 26-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Animals seized from Milwaukee home, man charged after 100+ found

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with 12 total counts after police said more than 100 animals were rescued from his home Saturday, Dec. 10. Prosecutors accuse 46-year-old Larry McAdoo of keeping a variety of animals – including dogs, turtles and alligators – in poor condition at his home near 9th and Hadley.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Shooting incident' on I-94 WB at Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE - I-94 westbound was temporarily closed from the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14 while authorities investigate a shooting incident. All lanes are now open. A vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. The shooting incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 shot in Milwaukee near 66th and Stark

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were shot Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 near 66th and Stark. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The victims, ages 21 and 19, showed up at the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage shooting; Milwaukee man wounded near 27th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE - A road rage incident leads to gunfire near 27th and Meinecke in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13, police say. Officials say the road rage incident happened minutes before 4 p.m. One person fired shots into a vehicle, striking the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'

MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 60th and Fond du Lac, another arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot near 60th and Fond du Lac Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, and a second man was arrested. Police said the crime happened around 6 p.m. and may have been burglary related. Officers arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee man who is expected to face charges.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 61st and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 21, was shot near 61st and Capitol Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. and may have been robbery related. The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to please...
MILWAUKEE, WI

