FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police shooting, 2 officers hurt, female shooter dead
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Waukesha officers were hurt in a police shooting near Oakdale and Sunset Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 that happened as the officers searched a home with a landlord experiencing "erratic behavior" from a tenant. Police said officers responded around 3:35 p.m. for a well-being check/landlord needing assistance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 27th and Highland. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 3 wounded, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigation three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. near 50th and Vienna. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas
The Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of at the hospital months ago was arrested by US Marshals in Texas. He's accused of driving 94 mph in a 35 mph zone, crashing into and killing Joseph Papia, 71, a Milwaukee grandfather.
WISN
Milwaukee woman in custody after shooting a 26-year-old man
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Eggert Place near 87 St. and Villard. Police say a Milwaukee 27-year-old woman shot a 26-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Animals seized from Milwaukee home, man charged after 100+ found
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with 12 total counts after police said more than 100 animals were rescued from his home Saturday, Dec. 10. Prosecutors accuse 46-year-old Larry McAdoo of keeping a variety of animals – including dogs, turtles and alligators – in poor condition at his home near 9th and Hadley.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Shooting incident' on I-94 WB at Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE - I-94 westbound was temporarily closed from the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14 while authorities investigate a shooting incident. All lanes are now open. A vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. The shooting incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shot in Milwaukee near 66th and Stark
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were shot Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 near 66th and Stark. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The victims, ages 21 and 19, showed up at the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage shooting; Milwaukee man wounded near 27th and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE - A road rage incident leads to gunfire near 27th and Meinecke in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13, police say. Officials say the road rage incident happened minutes before 4 p.m. One person fired shots into a vehicle, striking the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 60th and Fond du Lac, another arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot near 60th and Fond du Lac Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, and a second man was arrested. Police said the crime happened around 6 p.m. and may have been burglary related. Officers arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee man who is expected to face charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, victim's family questions bail decisions
MILWAUKEE - Did low bail mean an accused criminal was free to cause a fatal crash? That's the question the family of Danari Peer has for Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. Peer's parents met with the DA behind closed doors for an hour and 15 minutes Tuesday, Dec. 13....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee downtown crime scene after shooting, 3 hospitalized
FOX6's cameras captured a crime scene outside the Milwaukee Police Department's downtown police station Tuesday night. Milwaukee fire officials said someone approached a car and started shooting, sending three people to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Third Ward shooting, life-threatening injuries
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening near Water and Buffalo. Their vehicle was then driven to MPD headquarters near 8th and Wells.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 61st and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 21, was shot near 61st and Capitol Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. and may have been robbery related. The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to please...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman dies following collision with drunken driver, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle charges recommended
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old woman from Racine has succumbed to her injuries after reportedly being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin. Authorities with the Village of Caledonia Police Department provided an update on the incident that happened around 6:15 a.m. on December 12 on HWY 32.
