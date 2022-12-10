Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Blaine, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Rock WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rock and Blaine Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Garden, Arthur, McPherson and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow could create hazardous travel conditions with significantly reduced visibility and slick roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Logan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Logan County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow could create hazardous travel conditions with significantly reduced visibility and slick roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, South Laramie Range, and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Blizzard Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, North Sioux, South Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; North Sioux; South Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions in falling and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Northern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
