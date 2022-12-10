Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Keya Paha and Brown Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations around an inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker and Western Cherry Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase and Hayes Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Garden, Arthur, McPherson and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow could create hazardous travel conditions with significantly reduced visibility and slick roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Custer, Garfield, Loup, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Custer; Garfield; Loup; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Custer Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Logan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Logan County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow could create hazardous travel conditions with significantly reduced visibility and slick roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, South Laramie Range, and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Phillips County, Sedgwick County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions, road closures, and the possibility of being stranded. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Consider alternate travel plans rather than traveling north or east of Denver on Tuesday. If travel is absolutely necessary, be prepared for road closures or possible stranding. Take a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in your car for an extended time. Target Area: Phillips County; Sedgwick County POTENT WINTER STORM HEADED FOR THE REGION .A strong winter storm system will track toward southeast Colorado tonight, and then lift northeast into Nebraska by Tuesday. This track means that significant winter travel impacts can be expected especially over portions of the northeast plains of Colorado into the Nebraska Panhandle and parts of eastern Wyoming. Blizzard conditions will likely develop over northeastern Colorado as the storm intensifies late tonight and Tuesday morning. Strong winds are expected to gust to 50-60 mph, creating blizzard conditions. There is still some uncertainty about snow amounts, but the heaviest snow should be on the plains east of Greeley and Denver, focusing toward the Akron, Sterling, and possibly Fort Morgan areas. People planning travel north or east of Denver Tuesday, or those with outdoor livestock interests should prepare for likely blizzard conditions on Tuesday and continued cold and windy weather behind the storm Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Julesburg, and Holyoke. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Visibility may be near zero at times resulting in whiteout conditions. Travel may be treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Road closures and impassable roads are likely. Strong winds will cause extensive drifting snow and may cause minor damage and power outages. Strong winds will continue to cause drifting snow in northeastern Colorado on Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.
Comments / 0