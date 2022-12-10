Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions, road closures, and the possibility of being stranded. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Consider alternate travel plans rather than traveling north or east of Denver on Tuesday. If travel is absolutely necessary, be prepared for road closures or possible stranding. Take a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in your car for an extended time. Target Area: Phillips County; Sedgwick County POTENT WINTER STORM HEADED FOR THE REGION .A strong winter storm system will track toward southeast Colorado tonight, and then lift northeast into Nebraska by Tuesday. This track means that significant winter travel impacts can be expected especially over portions of the northeast plains of Colorado into the Nebraska Panhandle and parts of eastern Wyoming. Blizzard conditions will likely develop over northeastern Colorado as the storm intensifies late tonight and Tuesday morning. Strong winds are expected to gust to 50-60 mph, creating blizzard conditions. There is still some uncertainty about snow amounts, but the heaviest snow should be on the plains east of Greeley and Denver, focusing toward the Akron, Sterling, and possibly Fort Morgan areas. People planning travel north or east of Denver Tuesday, or those with outdoor livestock interests should prepare for likely blizzard conditions on Tuesday and continued cold and windy weather behind the storm Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Julesburg, and Holyoke. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Visibility may be near zero at times resulting in whiteout conditions. Travel may be treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Road closures and impassable roads are likely. Strong winds will cause extensive drifting snow and may cause minor damage and power outages. Strong winds will continue to cause drifting snow in northeastern Colorado on Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

PHILLIPS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO