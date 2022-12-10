Effective: 2022-12-14 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From McClusky, Bismarck, and Linton through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO