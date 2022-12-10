Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations around an inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker and Western Cherry Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Garden, Arthur, McPherson and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow could create hazardous travel conditions with significantly reduced visibility and slick roadways.
Blizzard Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Keya Paha and Brown Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Blizzard Warning issued for Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Thomas BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Thomas County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
