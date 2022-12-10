ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Overgrown trees threaten Cleveland woman’s home, damage yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman in Cleveland is begging for help taking care of the trees lining her property. One of them threatens to fall on her home, the others are damaging her house’s foundation and causing flooding issues. It’s a problem that’s been around nearly as long...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man accused of murdering of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Prince John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cleveland police...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted in Louisiana murder arrested in Akron, US Marshals say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said they arrested 50-year-old man Tuesday wanted for a Louisiana murder. According to a news release, Romalic Nash Sr. is accused in the deadly shooting of Stacy Boudreaux, 52. The task force said Nash was shooting an assault rifle at a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Social media stories contributing to Ozempic shortage nationally, locally

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -“Oh-Oh-Oh-Ozempic!”. It’s one of those jingles you can’t get out of your head: the advertisement for Ozempic. The Diabetes drug is in short supply, thanks in part to social media. Some TikTok influencers are sharing their weight loss journeys and attributing it to Ozempic.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths. The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18. The committee...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man critically injured in Akron stabbing, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening after being critically injured in a stabbing. Akron police said officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Buchtel Ave. around 7:25 p.m. According to police, officers were initially given the wrong address,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Amherst police mourn loss of retired K9 officer

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst police are mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Czar. The department announced the 13-year-old dog’s passing on Monday. Czar lived with his partner, Amherst Police Chief Mark Cawthon, and his family.
AMHERST, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A19-year-old prisoner pleaded guilty in Stark County Court of Common Pleas to attacking a prison guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. The facility is located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon. According to Massillon police, David Upshaw was brutally...
MASSILLON, OH

