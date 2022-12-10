Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cleveland19.com
Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.
cleveland19.com
Overgrown trees threaten Cleveland woman’s home, damage yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman in Cleveland is begging for help taking care of the trees lining her property. One of them threatens to fall on her home, the others are damaging her house’s foundation and causing flooding issues. It’s a problem that’s been around nearly as long...
cleveland19.com
Broadway sensation ‘Hamilton’ arrives at Playhouse Square for a long run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Thousands of Northeast Ohioans will be in the “room where it happens” as they take in the Broadway sensation “Hamilton.”. The historical musical by Lin Manuel-Miranda is at Playhouse Square through Jan. 15. Pierre Jean Gonzalez, who plays Alexander Hamilton, says Cleveland is special...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man accused of murdering of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Prince John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cleveland police...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted in Louisiana murder arrested in Akron, US Marshals say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said they arrested 50-year-old man Tuesday wanted for a Louisiana murder. According to a news release, Romalic Nash Sr. is accused in the deadly shooting of Stacy Boudreaux, 52. The task force said Nash was shooting an assault rifle at a...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now. Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family. “Most...
cleveland19.com
Social media stories contributing to Ozempic shortage nationally, locally
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -“Oh-Oh-Oh-Ozempic!”. It’s one of those jingles you can’t get out of your head: the advertisement for Ozempic. The Diabetes drug is in short supply, thanks in part to social media. Some TikTok influencers are sharing their weight loss journeys and attributing it to Ozempic.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland LGBTQ+ community celebrates new law protecting gay, interracial marriage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A historic moment took place Tuesday with President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act. Same sex and interracial marriages are now protected. The president declared everyone will have the right to marry the person they love. Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community and others are celebrating the...
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
cleveland19.com
2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
cleveland19.com
20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths. The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18. The committee...
cleveland19.com
Free feminine products available at Cleveland City Hall and Neighborhood Recreation Centers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland now has free feminine products at Cleveland City Hall and Cleveland Recreation Centers thanks to the work of Cleveland Councilwoman Jasmin Santana. “With the recent assault on women’s rights at the federal level, I know we must do more at the local...
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in Akron stabbing, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening after being critically injured in a stabbing. Akron police said officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Buchtel Ave. around 7:25 p.m. According to police, officers were initially given the wrong address,...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro police arrest student busted holding fake gun outside school
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening. Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located. The gun was not real it was a bb gun...
cleveland19.com
19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
cleveland19.com
Amherst police mourn loss of retired K9 officer
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst police are mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Czar. The department announced the 13-year-old dog’s passing on Monday. Czar lived with his partner, Amherst Police Chief Mark Cawthon, and his family.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police have new way for public to learn about crime
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police and LexisNexis Risk Solutions are working together to provide a new way for residents to stay informed about crime in Garfield Heights. The city now has an online crime map called Community Crime Map. According to Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye,...
cleveland19.com
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
cleveland19.com
Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A19-year-old prisoner pleaded guilty in Stark County Court of Common Pleas to attacking a prison guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. The facility is located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon. According to Massillon police, David Upshaw was brutally...
Comments / 0